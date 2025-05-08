120-day contract: Mahama has done well; I’ll rate him 7/10 — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Veteran politician and football administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has praised the performance of the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration in its first 120 days in office.

According to him, President Mahama’s performance has been impressive, especially with the implementation of some key policies, which he described as a good start.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra-based TV3, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also commended the conduct of ministers under the current government, noting a departure from the arrogance that, in his view, characterised the previous administration.

“What I see so far is quite inspiring because he (President Mahama) has implemented some of the promises, which is a good start. So, I’ll rate him a 7 out of 10,” he said.

“You can see that a lot is happening in the economy as well. And also, what I like so far is that the ministers are doing their best. That sort of arrogance that we saw not quite long ago is not reflecting. So I think he has come through, and it appears he has enormous control over his ministers and the country,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe added.

President John Dramani Mahama recently stated that his administration has delivered on most of the promises made ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking on his 120-day social contract on Wednesday, May 7, the President highlighted several achievements, including the rollout of the 24-hour economy, the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the Adwumawura Programme, and renewed efforts to tackle corruption, among others.