How is that possible? — Sammy Gyamfi dismisses claim NDC got election support from NSB

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has rubbished claims that the party, while in opposition, received money from the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to purchase equipment for the 2024 general elections.

The embattled former Director-General of the NSB, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is facing multiple corruption charges, recently revealed in a letter from his remand detention at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that part of the GH¢49.1 million he allegedly misappropriated was used to support an opposition party.

He claimed that GH¢8.3 million was channelled into the opposition’s election results collation efforts, and GH¢5,135,000 was paid to the special aide of the then President-elect following the 2024 elections.

The allegations sparked public interest, prompting social activist and lead convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to demand a response from the NDC.

“Simple question for the NDC to answer by tomorrow morning 6 am. Did you receive any equipment from the National Security ahead of the 2024 elections? Yes or No?” he asked in a Facebook post.

Responding to this, Sammy Gyamfi, who now also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, dismissed the claims as illogical and questioned the rationale behind them.

“How is that even possible, my brother? How could the Kan Dapaah-led National Security Ministry or Secretariat of the NPP government be so foolish as to buy equipment for the opposition NDC to kick out their own government?” he quizzed.