ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How is that possible? — Sammy Gyamfi dismisses claim NDC got election support from NSB

Headlines National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi
THU, 08 MAY 2025
National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has rubbished claims that the party, while in opposition, received money from the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to purchase equipment for the 2024 general elections.

The embattled former Director-General of the NSB, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is facing multiple corruption charges, recently revealed in a letter from his remand detention at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that part of the GH¢49.1 million he allegedly misappropriated was used to support an opposition party.

He claimed that GH¢8.3 million was channelled into the opposition’s election results collation efforts, and GH¢5,135,000 was paid to the special aide of the then President-elect following the 2024 elections.

The allegations sparked public interest, prompting social activist and lead convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to demand a response from the NDC.

“Simple question for the NDC to answer by tomorrow morning 6 am. Did you receive any equipment from the National Security ahead of the 2024 elections? Yes or No?” he asked in a Facebook post.

Responding to this, Sammy Gyamfi, who now also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, dismissed the claims as illogical and questioned the rationale behind them.

“How is that even possible, my brother? How could the Kan Dapaah-led National Security Ministry or Secretariat of the NPP government be so foolish as to buy equipment for the opposition NDC to kick out their own government?” he quizzed.

58202555821-0g830m4yxt-sammy-gyamfi-on-nsb

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

You did better than most of your predecessors as Vice President — Yaa Naa to Bawumia You did better than most of your predecessors as Vice President — Yaa Naa to Baw...

1 hour ago

Veteran politician and football administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe 120-day contract: Mahama has done well; I’ll rate him 7/10 — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi How is that possible? — Sammy Gyamfi dismisses claim NDC got election support fr...

3 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal will be completed by Mahama — Prof Gyampo

3 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu NSB case: Adu-Boahene’s revelation paints Mahama’s government black — Martin Kpe...

3 hours ago

How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting ministerial appointments How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting min...

3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey 120-day social contract: ‘To be fair and sincere, I’ll give Mahama 1.2%’ — Ex-NP...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye Don’t disrespect the distinguished Ghanaians — Asenso-Boakye jabs NDC over unive...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye Reversing renamed universities a desperate attempt to undo Akufo-Addo’s legacy —...

6 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin President Mahama bringing back dumsor PRO Max — Afenyo-Markin

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line