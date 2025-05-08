ModernGhana logo
Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal will be completed by Mahama — Prof Gyampo

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford GyampoActing Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has expressed optimism that the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal will be completed and commissioned under President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, this would be achieved with the support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Prof. Gyampo made this known in a social media post after visiting the project site, stating that efforts would be made to address any challenges hampering the project’s progress.

“President Mahama has said he would operationalise the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal.

“The project cannot be left to rot in the bush. It will be completed and commissioned by President Mahama (and I am sure with the able support of Otumfuo) to the glory of God and for the ultimate developmental benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he wrote.

“We will work to address all the challenges and setbacks to ensure that this comes to fruition,” he added.

He explained that the terminal’s operational area is about 50 percent complete.

The structural components of the bonded warehouse have been erected, the structure for the container freight station is under construction, and the mechanical workshop is also being developed.

He added that the fire station is at the foundation level, the cladding of the warehouse is ongoing, and flooring works are in progress.

The Boankra terminal is expected to link the ports of Tema and Takoradi to the inland areas of Ghana and to the landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

It is expected to function as a free port, combining unimodal and intermodal operations aimed at easing congestion at Ghana’s seaports and facilitating transit trade for the country’s landlocked neighbours.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

