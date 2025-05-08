NSB case: Adu-Boahene’s revelation paints Mahama’s government black — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has weighed in on the revelations made by the embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, regarding the criminal charges filed against him.

Mr. Adu-Boahene, who is facing 11 counts of corruption and stealing charges alongside his wife and others, has explained how the funds he is accused of misappropriating were allegedly used.

In a letter released from his remand detention at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), he claimed GH¢8.3 million was given to an opposition party to support election results collation and GH¢5,135,000 allegedly paid to the special aide of the then President-elect after the 2024 elections.

Reacting to this in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s News Central on Thursday, May 8, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said the claim puts the Mahama-led government in a bad light.

“For those who say it is a red herring, I can’t fault them. But it is also the case that with this revelation, it paints the government [Mahama’s government] bad — or black. Because it’s like, why did you take money for the opposition party for election monitoring, the vehicles and all those?” he asked.

The legal expert, however, noted that the accused’s explanation does not settle the charges against him, as the central issue involves the traceability and diversion of funds.

“Dr. Ayine has been clear that the evidence he has is that the money left the NSB account and went into Adu-Boahene’s private company accounts, and then to Mayfair Properties.

“So, they are talking about traceability of the money. Dr. Ayine’s following of the money leads him to Adu-Boahene’s company and then to Mayfair company. So this cannot be an answer to the charges,” he explained.

About the case:

In March, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine announced the arrest and detention of Mr. Adu-Boahene and others linked to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” that allegedly caused the state to lose over GH¢49.1 million — about $7 million at the time.

The funds were reportedly siphoned through fraudulent contracts and payments to companies owned by Adu-Boahene and his wife, including Advantage Solutions Ltd, Vertex Properties Ltd, Vertex Solutions, and BNC Communications Bureau Ltd.

The Attorney General has since filed charges against Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, former UNB Bank staff Mildred Donkor, and Advantage Solutions Ltd.

The charges include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and using a public office for profit.