How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting ministerial appointments

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ebenezer Nartey, has slammed President John Dramani Mahama for claiming ministerial appointments as a key achievement in his first 120 days in office.

Mr. Nartey questioned how simply nominating individuals to serve as ministers qualifies as an accomplishment, describing it as a basic function of any president.

“He touted the appointment of ministers. How is mentioning names of ministerial nominees an achievement for a government? Even with that, he promised to appoint 60, but has so far nominated only 56,” he said on Accra-based UTV on Thursday, May 8.

His criticism comes after President Mahama, in an address on Wednesday, May 7, stated that he has formed the leanest government in the Fourth Republic, with only 56 ministers appointed.

But Mr. Nartey argued that the President’s claim of a lean government is misleading.

He accused Mahama of appointing NDC regional organisers as presidential staffers for their respective regions, with salaries equivalent to that of deputy ministers.

“As for his claim of a lean government, there should be clarity. Are they referring to a lean executive or a lean government? Because Mahama has appointed presidential staffers for all regions. He has made all regional organisers of the NDC presidential staffers, and they are earning salaries equivalent to deputy ministers,” he alleged.

The former lawmaker further scored President Mahama’s overall performance at just 1.2 percent, saying most of the achievements listed during the 120-day address were exaggerated or unconvincing.