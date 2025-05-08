ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting ministerial appointments

NPP How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting ministerial appointments
THU, 08 MAY 2025

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ebenezer Nartey, has slammed President John Dramani Mahama for claiming ministerial appointments as a key achievement in his first 120 days in office.

Mr. Nartey questioned how simply nominating individuals to serve as ministers qualifies as an accomplishment, describing it as a basic function of any president.

“He touted the appointment of ministers. How is mentioning names of ministerial nominees an achievement for a government? Even with that, he promised to appoint 60, but has so far nominated only 56,” he said on Accra-based UTV on Thursday, May 8.

His criticism comes after President Mahama, in an address on Wednesday, May 7, stated that he has formed the leanest government in the Fourth Republic, with only 56 ministers appointed.

But Mr. Nartey argued that the President’s claim of a lean government is misleading.

He accused Mahama of appointing NDC regional organisers as presidential staffers for their respective regions, with salaries equivalent to that of deputy ministers.

“As for his claim of a lean government, there should be clarity. Are they referring to a lean executive or a lean government? Because Mahama has appointed presidential staffers for all regions. He has made all regional organisers of the NDC presidential staffers, and they are earning salaries equivalent to deputy ministers,” he alleged.

The former lawmaker further scored President Mahama’s overall performance at just 1.2 percent, saying most of the achievements listed during the 120-day address were exaggerated or unconvincing.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Veteran politician and football administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe 120-day contract: Mahama has done well; I’ll rate him 7/10 — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

24 minutes ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi How is that possible? — Sammy Gyamfi dismisses claim NDC got election support fr...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal will be completed by Mahama — Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu NSB case: Adu-Boahene’s revelation paints Mahama’s government black — Martin Kpe...

2 hours ago

How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting ministerial appointments How is mentioning names an achievement? — Ex-NPP MP slams Mahama for touting min...

2 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey 120-day social contract: ‘To be fair and sincere, I’ll give Mahama 1.2%’ — Ex-NP...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye Don’t disrespect the distinguished Ghanaians — Asenso-Boakye jabs NDC over unive...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye Reversing renamed universities a desperate attempt to undo Akufo-Addo’s legacy —...

5 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin President Mahama bringing back dumsor PRO Max — Afenyo-Markin

5 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 120-day social contract: Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy ‘atɔ nsuo mu’ — Afenyo-...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line