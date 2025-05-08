120-day social contract: ‘To be fair and sincere, I’ll give Mahama 1.2%’ — Ex-NPP MP

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, has asserted that President John Dramani Mahama has performed poorly in his first 120 days in office.

According to him, a fair and sincere assessment of the President’s performance would earn him only 1.2 percent, as most of the achievements he touted fall short of expectations.

Speaking on UTV in Accra on Thursday, May 8, Mr. Nartey criticised President Mahama for listing the appointment of ministers as one of his major accomplishments.

He argued that merely nominating individuals for ministerial roles is not an achievement, as it is a basic responsibility any president can perform.

“If I were to rate John Mahama, to be fair and sincere, I’d give him 1.2% because all the things he outlined contain loopholes,” the former MP said.

“He touted the appointment of ministers. How is mentioning names of ministerial nominees an achievement for a government? Even with that, he promised to appoint 60 but has so far nominated only 56,” he added.

During his address on Wednesday, May 7, President Mahama touted the formation of what he described as the leanest government in the Fourth Republic, with 56 ministers.

But reacting to this, Mr. Nartey claimed that the President had actually appointed more people to various roles, including turning all NDC regional organisers into presidential staffers for their respective regions with salaries equivalent to that of deputy ministers.

“As for his claim of a lean government, there should be clarity. Are they referring to a lean executive or a lean government? Because Mahama has appointed presidential staffers for all regions. He has made all regional organisers of the NDC presidential staffers, and they are earning salaries equivalent to deputy ministers,” he alleged.