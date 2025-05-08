ModernGhana logo
Don't disrespect the distinguished Ghanaians — Asenso-Boakye jabs NDC over university renaming bill

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s plan to reverse the renaming of some public universities is a sign of disrespect to the distinguished Ghanaians they were named after.

According to him, the affected institutions were renamed to honour individuals whose contributions to Ghana’s development are undeniable, and undoing that recognition would be “dangerously revisionist.”

“These institutions were named after distinguished Ghanaians whose contributions to our nation are undeniable. To now erase that honour is not only disrespectful but also dangerously revisionist,” Asenso-Boakye wrote in a social media post on Thursday, May 8.

He further described the move as petty and a desperate attempt to erase the legacy of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“The NDC government’s plan to reverse the renaming of public universities by the Akufo-Addo administration is not only petty; it is deeply regrettable. It reflects a desperate attempt to undo the legacy of the previous government at the expense of national unity and forward progress,” he stated.

The Bantama MP urged the government to focus on addressing the real challenges facing Ghanaians, rather than engaging in symbolic politics.

“Ghanaians did not vote for this government to indulge in symbolic politics. They voted for real solutions: jobs, better education, and improved infrastructure,” he said.

His comments come in response to an announcement by the Mahama-led administration that it plans to introduce a bill in Parliament to revert the renaming of the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) and other public universities.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed the plan during the swearing-in of the Governing Council of CKT-UTAS in Accra on Monday, May 5.

Comments

Joel Savage | 5/8/2025 6:30:51 PM

What do you mean by "Don't disrespect the distinguished Ghanaians?" Did Ghanaians ask Akufo-Addo to rename institutions he didn't build? Tell Ghanaians if Akufo-Addo was able to replace the hospital serving La-Teshie-Nungua that he demolished. Tell Ghanaians, after Akufo-Addo demolished state properties, including judges' bungalows, did he replace them after the $58 million swimming pool cathedral? Lazy and corrupt NPP politicians, I always have time to comment on your hypocrisy.

