Don’t even dream about it – Kwesi Pratt warns against Mahama third term

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr
THU, 08 MAY 2025 1
Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has issued a strong warning against any notion of a third presidential term for John Dramani Mahama, calling such a move unacceptable and potentially destabilizing.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Pratt made it clear that even the mere suggestion of Mahama returning for a third term would spark outrage among Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliation.

“Let nobody even dream—dream—about a third term for President Mahama. None of us is going to accept that. It doesn’t make sense,” he said bluntly.

He cautioned that any attempt in that direction would ignite widespread resistance.

“If it happens, they should expect massive resistance from across political party lines,” he emphasized.

Pratt’s remarks were in response to rumours reportedly circulated by figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he dismissed as baseless.

“Now, that’s not to say the NPP’s speculation has any grounds—it has no grounds whatsoever. There’s no indication that President Mahama is going for a third term,” he noted.

Still, he urged that even hypothetical talk of extending Mahama’s tenure must be rejected outright.

“Just in case someone is thinking about it, they should be very sure that Ghanaians will not tolerate it,” Pratt warned.

He also addressed another hot-button issue—the March 31 deadline for public officials to declare their assets. President Mahama recently threatened to dismiss any appointee who failed to comply.

“Everybody is watching. Either they all comply or the president takes punitive action. Let’s see what the presidency will do by close of day,” Pratt remarked.

His comments underscore growing public pressure for accountability and adherence to constitutional limits, as political watchers closely monitor the actions of the Mahama administration.

Comments

K Gyambibi | 5/8/2025 3:52:27 PM

Mr Pratt is giving oxygen to a wild, baseless allegation by a rather light-weight, half-baked NPP "professor" called Prof. Kingsley Nyarkoh. I watched the discussion on the Metro TV Good Morning show in which this super dim professor struggled to explain the basis of his wild allegation that President Mahama is seeking a third term in office and that it was the reason why the CJ has been suspended. Mr Pratt ought to have ignored the allegation completely because it was one of those thi...

Comments1
