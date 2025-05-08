120-day social contract: Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy ‘atɔ nsuo mu’ — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says the National Democratic Congress government has so far failed in the implementation of its 24-hour economy policy.

The NPP lawmaker said President John Dramani Mahama promised to make provisions for the flagship policy in the 2025 budget statement but failed to do so.

Speaking at a press conference on the Minority’s assessment of the government’s 120-day social contract, the Effutu legislator said what is being done currently amounts only to the formation of committees without real action.

“The President told us in the SONA that the flagship project, the 24-hour economy, would find space in the 2025 budget. But there was no mention of the 24-hour economy in the budget.

“What Dr. Ato Forson promised us was that, oh, the 24-hour economy is being considered. And yesterday, as typical of them, they inaugurated another committee. They said there is another committee responsible for enacting the 24-hour economy,” he said.

The MP added, “President Mahama, the 24-hour economy atɔ nsuo mu. You promised to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This should have found space in your first-year budget if you really mean business. The government has failed us.”

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama says his administration has hit the ground running with the implementation of the much-anticipated 24-hour economy initiative.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, May 7, as part of his 120-day performance report, President Mahama noted that key legal reforms and institutional alignments have already begun to lay the foundation for a fully operational round-the-clock economic system.