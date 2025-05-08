ModernGhana logo
Mahama’s job creation pledges have turned into press releases without action — Afenyo-Markin

Politics Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
THU, 08 MAY 2025 1
Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over what he describes as a failure to deliver on its job creation promises.

According to him, the pledges made by the then-opposition NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections have become more talk than action.

Delivering the Minority Caucus’ version of the 120-day social contract assessment on Thursday, May 8, Afenyo-Markin said very little appears to be working under the new government.

“Industries continue to suffer. An unreliable power supply — what I call Dumsor Pro Max — is unfolding. Further, the job creation pledges have turned into press releases without action,” he stated.

He also slammed the government for failing to fulfil its promise to increase the farmgate price of cocoa from the current GHS3,000 to GHS6,000 per bag.

Touching on the Cedi’s recent gains, the NPP lawmaker claimed the local currency’s performance is not a result of sound government policy but rather the weakness of the United States dollar.

“The cocoa farmers, who were promised that the price per bag would be increased from GHS3,000 to GHS6,000, have also been disappointed. And the slight stability of the Cedi — now being hailed as a Mahama miracle — is nothing more than a byproduct of a weakening US dollar on the global stage.

“This, fellow Ghanaians, is not a matter of political disagreement. It is a matter of deliberate national deception,” he added.

Private Judge | 5/8/2025 2:56:19 PM

And the NPP's claim of creating 2.5 million jobs became a hoax.

