'Akufo-Addo bypassed seniority, Mahama brought them in to restore quality being ignored in the name of politics' – Justice Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice William Atuguba has voiced deep concern over what he views as an alarming trend of politically influenced judicial appointments, cautioning that such practices are undermining the integrity and public trust in Ghana’s judiciary.

In an interview on TV3’s The Pulse on Wednesday, May 7, Justice Atuguba criticised the apparent rise in “showmanship appointments,” where individuals with political connections are elevated over more experienced and capable judges.

He warned that the continuation of such appointments by successive governments poses a serious threat to judicial independence and the long-term health of Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

Justice Atuguba’s remarks follow the recent nomination of seven Court of Appeal justices to the Supreme Court by President John Dramani Mahama. The nominees are Justices Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Senyo Dzamefe, Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, Philip Bright Mensah, Janpere Bartels-Kodwo, and Hafisata Ameleboba.

Their nominations were officially conveyed in a letter dated April 29, 2025, signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President.

Although the appointments adhere to Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution and are under review by the Judicial Council, Justice Atuguba raised concerns about the politicisation of the selection process.

“Competent seniority, when bypassed, is bad. Not just seniority for its own sake, but the competence that comes with experience must never be ignored. That doesn't serve the country well,” he said.

He pointed to past cases where experienced judges were overlooked, only to be brought in under a different administration, eventually authoring landmark rulings. This, he suggested, illustrates the flaws in a politically driven appointment system.

“You pick people over and above competent seniors, and when the regime changes, those same seniors are brought in and they write the leading judgments,” he noted. “That tells you something about the quality being ignored in the name of politics.”

While refraining from commenting on the specific qualifications of the current nominees, Justice Atuguba underscored the importance of a merit-based appointment process that prioritises legal expertise and a consistent record of impartiality over political loyalty.

He also criticised the growing concentration of power in the presidency, particularly regarding key state appointments. He called for constitutional reforms aimed at decentralising authority and bolstering the independence of state institutions.

“If you're not careful, you end up surrendering the power of a whole country to one man for just a few minutes,” he warned. “We don't need strongmen; we need strong governance systems.”

Justice Atuguba stressed that Supreme Court appointments must be guided by deep legal knowledge and a firm grasp of constitutional law, which he believes is central to the Court’s mandate.

“The most important part of the judicial system is constitutional law,” he said. “That's why we must prioritise depth of legal reasoning — not just courtroom popularity.”

He also lamented the marginalisation of legal scholars and members of the Bar in the appointment process, arguing that a robust judiciary requires both practical courtroom experience and academic legal insight to deliver balanced and thoughtful constitutional interpretations.