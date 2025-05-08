120-day social contract: I’ll give Mahama 90% for what he has done’ — UCC lecturer

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Finance at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Seyram Kawor, has lauded the performance of President John Dramani Mahama during his first 120 days in office.

Assessing the President’s delivery on the 26 promises outlined in his 120-day social contract, the finance expert said he would rate the NDC government at 90%.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, May 8, Dr. Kawor cited several achievements, including the cancellation of some taxes.

He also commended the introduction of the no-academic-fee policy, which waives academic facility user fees for first-year students in public tertiary institutions, and the anti-corruption initiative dubbed “Operation Recover All Loots.”

“If we are scoring on a scale of 100, I’ll give the President about 90% for what he has achieved during that particular period,” he said.

“A number of the things that have been done were through investigations, and some are still ongoing. The cancellation of the E-Levy, emission tax, and betting tax is something commendable,” he added.

The lecturer continued, “We have seen the government introduce free education for first-year students in universities, the distribution of sanitary pads to persons with disabilities, and the launch of ‘Operation Recover All Loots’ — that alone has instilled some level of fear in individuals who may want to engage in fraud or corruption.”