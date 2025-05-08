Ghana has had 120 days of setbacks under President Mahama — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has slammed the first 120 days of the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The opposition party’s spokesperson claimed that the country has suffered setbacks in key areas since Mr. Mahama assumed office, reversing gains made under the previous NPP administration.

In a social media post sighted by ModernGhana News on Thursday, May 8, Ahiagbah pointed to worsening cost of living, illegal mining (galamsey), and rising unemployment.

“Ghana has had 120 days of setbacks under President John Dramani Mahama. The cost of living has worsened, galamsey is out of control, unemployment has gone up, and the judiciary is under siege,” he wrote.

Commenting on the President’s 120-day social contract review, the NPP communicator added, “Underwhelming is the verdict after 120 days of Mahama.”

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has insisted that his administration has delivered on most of the promises made prior to the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Delivering an address on his 120-day social contract on Wednesday, May 7, the President highlighted the rollout of the 24-hour economy, the launch of initiatives such as the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the Adwumawura Programme, efforts to combat corruption, among others.