ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi trades at GHS13.87 to the dollar on May 8; strongest since April 2024

CediRates Spotlight Cedi trades at GHS13.87 to the dollar on May 8; strongest since April 2024
THU, 08 MAY 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has further appreciated against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS13.20 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS13.87 as of Thursday, May 8, 2025.

This is the first time the Cedi has exhibited this strong showing since selling at GHS13.83 and GHS13.89 respectively on April 29 and 30 respectively.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS13.30 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS14.00 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS13.29 for buying dollars and GHS13.31 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS17.50 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS18.57 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the Euro is trading at GHS14.89 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS15.82 for converting cedis to Euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS17.75, while the euro is trading at GHS15.09.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS13.26 and GHS13.77 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates is GHS17.69 and GHS18.47 respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS15.72 while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS15.07 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS14.23 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin President Mahama bringing back dumsor PRO Max — Afenyo-Markin

28 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 120-day social contract: Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy ‘atɔ nsuo mu’ — Afenyo-...

37 minutes ago

National EconomicDialoguebearing fruit; Cedi fairly stable, inflation inching downwards, excessive borrowingreduced – Mahama 'National Economic Dialogue bearing fruit; Cedi fairly stable, inflation inching...

37 minutes ago

The deceased A/R: How angry mob lynched suspected phone thief at Kotwi

37 minutes ago

Supreme Court delays ruling on presidential powers to remove security chiefs Supreme Court delays ruling on presidential powers to remove security chiefs

37 minutes ago

Legon lecturers drag Abronye to NPP over attacks on Ken Agyapong Legon lecturers drag Abronye to NPP over attacks on Ken Agyapong

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo bypassed seniority, Mahama brought them in to restore quality being ignored in the name of politics – Justice Atuguba 'Akufo-Addo bypassed seniority, Mahama brought them in to restore quality being ...

1 hour ago

120-day social contract: I’ll give Mahama 90% for what he has done’ — UCC lecturer 120-day social contract: I’ll give Mahama 90% for what he has done’ — UCC lectur...

1 hour ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Ghana’s progress needs both NDC and NPP working together — Kofi Bentil

1 hour ago

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Adu-Boahene’s smokescreen memo on how monies were used for national security ope...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line