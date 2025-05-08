Asantehemaa prays for ‘birthday boy’ Otumfuo

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has celebrated the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the latter's 75th birthday, which fell on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Asante Queen, who rarely makes public appearances, stormed the residence of Otumfuo in the Manhyia Palace, surrounded by a retinue of servants on Tuesday.

The Asantehemaa, who was dressed in a white cloth, to signify victory and joy, beamed with broad smiles when she met Otumfuo, the 'birthday boy', who was also dressed in a white Kaftan.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, after exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia, then prayed fervently for long life, sound health and God's protection for the Asante monarch.

The Asantehemaa then presented precious gifts, including food items, to the Asantehene to celebrate his special day. She later joined Otumfuo and Lady Julia to cut the birthday cake.

Otumfuo, reportedly, was deeply touched by the love displayed by the Asantehemaa, who is traditionally his mother. He, therefore, expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Queen.

In a related development, several people and institutions have also celebrated the Asantehene's 75th birthday by making presentations to the 16th Asante monarch, and also wished him well.

Among those who made presentations to the king included Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, aka 'Zuba', the Kumasi Mayor, who stormed the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday to celebrate the king.

