Good For The Optics

The season for spewing presidential orders for the declaration of assets by government appointees is with us once again.

They are usually in the first few months of new governments.

President John Mahama while following conventions a couple of days ago, issued an order demanding that his appointees declare their assets, failure to do so by a certain date resulting in their dismissals.

Sounds good for political optics. Someone described it as a 'setting'. We are dismayed that the several such directives for the declaration of assets across many regimes have not resulted in the curtailing of the amassment of ill-gotten wealth by appointees.

When shall we find a better way of ensuring that such declarations are able to prevent appointees from circumventing the system?

While we cannot deny presidents and other political players from engaging in such optic setting announcements, it is our opinion that they yield nothing in terms of checking corruption.

Mr. President's image might in the short term make some gains with this announcement, but most Ghanaians who have followed developments on the political plane know these too won't go far.

Gifts constitute important means of corrupting appointees over the years, in fact from independence.

Many appointees have fallen victims of such gifts. Appointees should not receive gifts whose value exceed $50 is a standard in the statutes as it were, yet this requirement continues to be violated.

Corruption, like other social cankers, will remain part of the system in a long time to come. Reducing it to the barest minimum is the only thing that can happen, but such reduction is still a conundrum because of the lack of sufficient commitment on the part of governments and the people, the latter now considering gifting as a convention.

The President soon after giving the directive that appointees declare their assets lest they are fired, presented two cars he claimed to have received as gifts, but which he presented to the state.

Wonderful gesture on the part of the President. The donation of the gifts to the state by the President triggers a few yet significant questions.

Those who usually gift items to the President and other appointees do so because they are seeking some favours.

It would sooth curious minds when the President releases details of the person behind the gifted cars.

What was the motive behind the gift? Did he just do it because the President is his darling or he wants a favour.

We know how businessmen dole out gifts to government appointees because they want contracts or business opportunities. Such free donations are not Father Xmas gifts, given without the expectation of reciprocal action.

We are tempted to follow the thinking of some that the President should not have received the gifts in the first place. The fact is that he received the car gifts and then passed them on to the state.

What other items came with the car gifts? Maybe the state in this case was corrupt by receiving a gift from someone who is seeking something in return.

The season for spewing presidential orders for the declaration of assets by government appointees is with us once again.

They are usually in the first few months of new governments.

President John Mahama while following conventions a couple of days ago, issued an order demanding that his appointees declare their assets, failure to do so by a certain date resulting in their dismissals.

Sounds good for political optics. Someone described it as a 'setting'. We are dismayed that the several such directives for the declaration of assets across many regimes have not resulted in the curtailing of the amassment of ill-gotten wealth by appointees.

When shall we find a better way of ensuring that such declarations are able to prevent appointees from circumventing the system?

While we cannot deny presidents and other political players from engaging in such optic setting announcements, it is our opinion that they yield nothing in terms of checking corruption.

Mr. President's image might in the short term make some gains with this announcement, but most Ghanaians who have followed developments on the political plane know these too won't go far.

Gifts constitute important means of corrupting appointees over the years, in fact from independence.

Many appointees have fallen victims of such gifts. Appointees should not receive gifts whose value exceed $50 is a standard in the statutes as it were, yet this requirement continues to be violated.

Corruption, like other social cankers, will remain part of the system in a long time to come. Reducing it to the barest minimum is the only thing that can happen, but such reduction is still a conundrum because of the lack of sufficient commitment on the part of governments and the people, the latter now considering gifting as a convention.

The President soon after giving the directive that appointees declare their assets lest they are fired, presented two cars he claimed to have received as gifts, but which he presented to the state.

Wonderful gesture on the part of the President. The donation of the gifts to the state by the President triggers a few yet significant questions.

Those who usually gift items to the President and other appointees do so because they are seeking some favours.

It would sooth curious minds when the President releases details of the person behind the gifted cars.

What was the motive behind the gift? Did he just do it because the President is his darling or he wants a favour.

We know how businessmen dole out gifts to government appointees because they want contracts or business opportunities. Such free donations are not Father Xmas gifts, given without the expectation of reciprocal action.

We are tempted to follow the thinking of some that the President should not have received the gifts in the first place. The fact is that he received the car gifts and then passed them on to the state.

What other items came with the car gifts? Maybe the state in this case was corrupt by receiving a gift from someone who is seeking something in return.