ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

YEA to launch GRiCS to recruit 20,000 graduates for corporate support under 24-hour economy

Headlines YEA to launch GRiCS to recruit 20,000 graduates for corporate support under 24-hour economy
THU, 08 MAY 2025

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to roll out the Graduates in Corporate Support (GRiCS) programme to offer job opportunities to Ghanaian graduates in corporate firms and industries.

The programme will deploy 20,000 unemployed graduates to support companies operating under the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

Announcing the move during his 120-day performance update on Wednesday, May 7, President John Dramani Mahama said the programme is a direct intervention to link young professionals to emerging opportunities in the restructured economy.

“The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to launch the Graduates in Corporate Support (GRiCS) programme, which will attach graduates to firms operating 24 hours a day. The programme is targeting 20,000 graduates,” he stated.

President Mahama further disclosed that YEA is collaborating with the security services to train and deploy 23,000 recruits to ensure safety at 24-hour facilities.

“YEA is also partnering with security agencies — Fire, Police, Immigration — to provide security for 24-hour firms and is working towards training and deploying 23,000 recruits for this purpose,” he added.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts by the Mahama-led administration to operationalise the 24-hour economy, which he said has already begun with key reforms and financial backing.

“The programme rollout has commenced in earnest. The 24-hour Secretariat is collaborating with the Development Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund to mobilise financing for this programme,” the President stated.

He also noted that Cabinet has approved amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act and the Labour Act to support round-the-clock operations in both the public and private sectors.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Adu-Boahene’s smokescreen memo on how monies were used for national security ope...

17 minutes ago

“We are going to reset Accra” – New AMA Mayor “We are going to reset Accra” – New AMA Mayor

44 minutes ago

We will not tolerate a repeat of dam spillage disaster — Mahama warns VRA leadership 'We will not tolerate a repeat of dam spillage disaster' — Mahama warns VRA lead...

53 minutes ago

Hajia Safia Mohammed, immediate past National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) Former GSFP Coordinator slams mass dismissal of school feeding caterers as polit...

53 minutes ago

President Mahama calls for end to senseless election-related deaths President Mahama calls for end to 'senseless' election-related deaths 

1 hour ago

YEA to launch GRiCS to recruit 20,000 graduates for corporate support under 24-hour economy YEA to launch GRiCS to recruit 20,000 graduates for corporate support under 24-h...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama No-fees-stress: 156,294 first-year students to have their fees paid in 2025 acad...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 120-day social contract: ‘24-hour economy has begun in earnest’ — Mahama

10 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative –Mahama Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – M...

10 hours ago

President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health fund President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line