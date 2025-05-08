YEA to launch GRiCS to recruit 20,000 graduates for corporate support under 24-hour economy

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to roll out the Graduates in Corporate Support (GRiCS) programme to offer job opportunities to Ghanaian graduates in corporate firms and industries.

The programme will deploy 20,000 unemployed graduates to support companies operating under the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

Announcing the move during his 120-day performance update on Wednesday, May 7, President John Dramani Mahama said the programme is a direct intervention to link young professionals to emerging opportunities in the restructured economy.

“The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to launch the Graduates in Corporate Support (GRiCS) programme, which will attach graduates to firms operating 24 hours a day. The programme is targeting 20,000 graduates,” he stated.

President Mahama further disclosed that YEA is collaborating with the security services to train and deploy 23,000 recruits to ensure safety at 24-hour facilities.

“YEA is also partnering with security agencies — Fire, Police, Immigration — to provide security for 24-hour firms and is working towards training and deploying 23,000 recruits for this purpose,” he added.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts by the Mahama-led administration to operationalise the 24-hour economy, which he said has already begun with key reforms and financial backing.

“The programme rollout has commenced in earnest. The 24-hour Secretariat is collaborating with the Development Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund to mobilise financing for this programme,” the President stated.

He also noted that Cabinet has approved amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act and the Labour Act to support round-the-clock operations in both the public and private sectors.