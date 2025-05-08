National Peace Council to get permanent office facility

Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, has announced the Ministry’s intention to construct a permanent office complex for the National Peace Council.

The building, to be known as the “Peace House,” is envisioned as a legacy project under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak shared the plans with President Mahama during the swearing-in ceremony of a newly reconstituted 13-member Governing Board of the National Peace Council at the Presidency in Accra. He emphasized that the new facility would provide a lasting institutional base for the Council, reinforcing its central role in maintaining peace and stability in Ghana.

The reconstituted board is chaired by Reverend Father Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, the Catholic Bishop of the Ho Diocese. It comprises ten men and three women, tasked with guiding the operations of the Council. The National Peace Council, established by Act 818 of the Parliament of Ghana in 2011, is mandated to prevent, manage, and resolve conflicts while building sustainable peace nationwide.

According to Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak, the Council has worked diligently since its inception to deliver on its mandate, playing a critical role in safeguarding Ghana’s peace, especially during election periods. “Ghana has been ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa for almost every year over the last decade, except 2023,” he stated. He acknowledged, however, that while Ghana ranks fourth in Africa in terms of peace, there is still more room for improvement.

Highlighting the Council’s achievements, the Minister noted its successful implementation of strategic interventions, such as constituency and national-level dialogues. These efforts, he said, led political parties to adopt democratic and peaceful approaches to resolving internal and external disputes. “Again, together with stakeholders and development partners the Council climaxed all activities in the 2024 to bring all 12 presidential candidates to sign the fourth presidential peace pact which has been recognised by the international community, as home-grown solution to addressing internal democratic tension,” he said.

He further stated that the impact of these interventions was reflected in the tone of speeches made after the 2024 elections. “The result of such strategic intervention was acknowledged and reflected in post elections speeches during declaration of results and concession speeches,” he noted. He added that even traditionally volatile constituencies such as Asutifi South and Asunafo North remained calm in the aftermath of the polls. “We also acknowledge some disturbances in some Constituencies such as Damongo and Ablekuma North; the Council with the support of the Ministry will work with stakeholders to address any challenges going forward,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak indicated that the Council is already taking steps to initiate a comprehensive review of the 2024 elections. “The Council is making frantic efforts to bring stakeholders together to thoroughly review the 2024 elections and adopt strategies towards more effective cooperation and engagements among the political parties and governance stakeholders to build a future that is resilient to sustain the peace of the country,” he said.

He also disclosed that the international community has recognized Ghana’s peacebuilding efforts. The Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes (GAAMAC) has proposed Ghana as the new Chair and host of the organization. “This,” he said, “means that in a few months to come, the headquarters of the GAAMAC would be moved from Switzerland to Ghana.”

In closing, the Minister appealed to the President and the government for full logistical, technical, and financial support to enable the Council to continue playing its vital role in the international system. He expressed confidence that with the right backing, Ghana would continue to serve as a model of peace and stability on the global stage.