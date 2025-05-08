I Can Smell The Sweet Aroma Of The Excellent Leadership Of Mahama In Belgium

There was a time when I feared that after my pension in Belgium, it would never be possible to settle in my beloved Ghana. With its bullet-riddled economy, businesses, and investments, Ghana under Akufo-Addo-Mahamudu Bawumia resembled an arid desert. I'm grateful that Mahama's victory in the December 2024 elections and, more significantly, the accomplishments of his administration after 120 days have given me the confidence to return home without worrying about a bleak future in Ghana.

It has been difficult for many Ghanaians living abroad to return to Ghana and settle there because everything that affects Ghana also affects people living overseas, despite their efforts and roles in sustaining the economy. It is not an exaggeration to say that after eight years of the worst government under the NPP, Ghanaians who had given up on returning to the country of their birth are now thinking about investing because they are already feeling the effects of Mahama's good governance.

Leadership is a social impact that unites people and inspires them to work hard to accomplish a goal. Ghanaians have had those leaders in the past; an example is Kwame Nkrumah, but the NPP's administration under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia was the worst in the country's political history. Many Ghanaians often believe that the NPP lost the 2024 election because of extensive corruption, money laundering, incompetence, and arrogance. That may be the case, but there is more to it than that.

President Mahama possesses a number of qualities that make him unique, such as his dependability, conscientiousness, and serious attitude toward his duties; his openness to creativity and unconventional, innovative approaches; his desire to remain honest; his commitment to strong moral and ethical values; and his ability to formulate a compelling future vision. These qualities have made him an acceptable leader today, after the nation witnessed the most wasteful government after independence.

The NPP government was the most worthless in the universe during the eight years of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's leadership. This was due to a number of factors, including widespread corruption that destroyed the state, a lack of transparency, lying to the public about what they haven't accomplished but claim to have, a lack of interpersonal communication skills with people, both written and oral, the inability to solve unforeseen problems, and the inability to accept responsibility.

Akufo-Addo went on a sod-cutting binge between 2017 and 2024, promising to undertake projects, but more funding was obtained for those that were never built. The self-promised cathedral, which eventually became a national issue and cost up to $58 million, is a prime example. It appeared to be a volcanic crater amidst the GHC763 billion national debt, with no accountability. It is true that the former government, the NPP, systematically destroyed Ghana's economy and politics.

The past president wasted public funds by demolishing certain state-owned modern constructions, including the bungalows of judges, to make room for the doomed cathedral. Even though Mahama's 120 days in office are better than the NPP's eight years in power, the opposition government has refused to address or discuss the problems that have plagued the country under their rule; rather, each day, they create false propaganda in an effort to undermine the new administration.

The claim that Ghana has been overrun by criminals who used deceit to gain the trust of the people and by biased judges who prioritize the party's and their appointed official's interests over the welfare of the people is not an exaggeration. I have never been pleased in Belgium because of the way NPP politicians like Ken Ofori-Atta, Jean Mensa, and Gertrude Torkornoo ruined Ghana. I battled this through my articles because it is very difficult for someone who loves his country to sit silently as it is destroyed.

John Dramani Mahama announced a list of bold promises ahead of the December 2024 elections that he will fulfill in his first 120 days in office if elected president, capping an extraordinary return. According to a thorough evaluation, more than two-thirds of the commitments have been started, completed, or are in the process of being completed. His most recent endeavor is the formation of a 10-member task force to supervise the inauguration of the national airline, "Ghana Airways."

Ghanaians don't need authoritarian leaders who make choices alone and tightly regulate how tasks are carried out without regard for the people, and the country doesn't need politicians who promote state capture based on the "Agyapadie" ideology. Since President John Mahama is far from such a terrible character, I can smell the sweet aroma of his excellent leadership in my Belgian home, which has given me the confidence that I will be settling in Ghana very soon to enjoy a better government.