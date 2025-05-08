'We will not tolerate a repeat of dam spillage disaster' — Mahama warns VRA leadership

President John Dramani Mahama has delivered a stern warning to the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, and his deputies, making it clear that any repeat of the destructive Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage will result in their dismissal.

During a national address marking the first 120 days of his administration’s renewed mandate, President Mahama reiterated his commitment to accountability and proactive disaster prevention. “We will not tolerate a repeat of the destruction caused by the recent spillage. The leadership of the VRA will be held personally responsible if it happens again,” the President declared.

He confirmed that his administration had kept its promise to investigate the spillage, which displaced thousands and devastated entire communities. As part of that effort, the Minister for Energy inaugurated a five-member committee chaired by Ing. Kirk Koffi to examine the incident in detail.

President Mahama disclosed that the committee had completed its work and submitted its report, which included key recommendations aimed at preventing future disasters. Among them are the development of a controlled spill flood plan and the deployment of engineering interventions downstream to reduce the impact of any necessary spillage.

He stressed that these recommendations would be fully implemented, adding that the government was committed to ensuring public safety and protecting communities from preventable harm. By holding the leadership of VRA accountable and adopting forward-looking strategies, Mahama said the government aimed to avert another catastrophe and restore public confidence in the nation’s critical infrastructure systems.