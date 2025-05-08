ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GAND and SEND GHANA engage UCC students on healthy eating and food labelling

General News GAND and SEND GHANA engage UCC students on healthy eating and food labelling
THU, 08 MAY 2025

To raise awareness about the impact of food choices on public health, the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (GAND) in collaboration with SEND GHANA hosted a one-day symposium for students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The event aimed to educate participants on the difference between healthy and unhealthy diets and to gather insights for shaping nutrition policy in Ghana.

Focus on Food Labelling and Advocacy Goals

Held on Wednesday, 8th May 2025, at the Graduate School Auditorium of UCC, the symposium centred around Food Labelling and Marketing Policies in Ghana. The discussion contributed to ongoing consultations for a proposed policy framework on Front-of-Package Warning Labelling and Nutrition Profiling Models (FOPWL).

Miss Baaba Sam, a representative from SEND GHANA, emphasized that the core aim of the advocacy was to empower Ghanaians to make informed dietary decisions. “The main goal of the advocacy was to help the average Ghanaian take charge of their daily nutrition by identifying a healthy, balanced diet from an unhealthy one,” she said. She also warned of the rising trend of consuming ultra-processed foods, which is contributing to a growing public health crisis involving obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Warning on Excessive Sugar and Salt Intake

Miss Sam challenged the audience to reflect on their dietary habits, particularly the amount of sugar and salt consumed since the beginning of the year. She highlighted the increasing dominance of unhealthy foods in the Ghanaian market, attributing this to their affordability, availability, and convenience. “There are now more salty, sugary, fatty, and processed foods in our community than real healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables,” she pointed out.

Rising Threat of Non-Communicable Diseases

Dr. Nana Ama Frimpomaa Agyapong, from UCC’s Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, explained that non-communicable diseases are now the leading cause of death globally. According to her, “in the World Health Organization's (WHO) assessment, non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of death. In 2021, they were related to 75% of non-pandemic-related mortality.”

She stressed that these deaths are particularly alarming because many occur at younger ages, with some victims dying even before 20. The shift in food consumption habits—especially the overreliance on processed foods—has become a key driver of these premature deaths, she added.

How to Read Food Labels
Mr. J. C. Okyere, Head of Food Safety at the Food and Drugs Authority, provided a practical guide on interpreting food labels. He advised that consumers should pay attention to key details such as the product name, country of origin, weight, expiry date, and a clear list of ingredients. These elements, he noted, are essential for making informed and safe food choices.

Call for Action on Nutrition Policy
Closing the event, Prof. Sebastian Eliason, Dean of the School of Medical Sciences at UCC, reminisced about a time when Ghanaians relied on natural, home-grown foods for their sustenance. He applauded the engagement of students and stakeholders in shaping the FOPWL policy and urged that the momentum should not be lost.

"I hope that this policy will not die on the shelves as has happened to others that were never implemented. I'm challenging the framers of the policy to ensure its implementation when finalised," he stressed.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative –Mahama Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – M...

1 hour ago

Full text President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day social contract [Full text] President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day s...

1 hour ago

Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme – Mahama Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme...

1 hour ago

Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohibit political appointees — Mahama Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohi...

1 hour ago

President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health fund President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health...

1 hour ago

President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, election-related deaths President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election vio...

1 hour ago

President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher environmental protections President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher envi...

2 hours ago

Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of May — Mahama Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of Ma...

5 hours ago

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

7 hours ago

Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parliament as beneficiaries of the GHS49m Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parlia...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line