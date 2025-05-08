GAND and SEND GHANA engage UCC students on healthy eating and food labelling

To raise awareness about the impact of food choices on public health, the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (GAND) in collaboration with SEND GHANA hosted a one-day symposium for students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The event aimed to educate participants on the difference between healthy and unhealthy diets and to gather insights for shaping nutrition policy in Ghana.

Focus on Food Labelling and Advocacy Goals

Held on Wednesday, 8th May 2025, at the Graduate School Auditorium of UCC, the symposium centred around Food Labelling and Marketing Policies in Ghana. The discussion contributed to ongoing consultations for a proposed policy framework on Front-of-Package Warning Labelling and Nutrition Profiling Models (FOPWL).

Miss Baaba Sam, a representative from SEND GHANA, emphasized that the core aim of the advocacy was to empower Ghanaians to make informed dietary decisions. “The main goal of the advocacy was to help the average Ghanaian take charge of their daily nutrition by identifying a healthy, balanced diet from an unhealthy one,” she said. She also warned of the rising trend of consuming ultra-processed foods, which is contributing to a growing public health crisis involving obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Warning on Excessive Sugar and Salt Intake

Miss Sam challenged the audience to reflect on their dietary habits, particularly the amount of sugar and salt consumed since the beginning of the year. She highlighted the increasing dominance of unhealthy foods in the Ghanaian market, attributing this to their affordability, availability, and convenience. “There are now more salty, sugary, fatty, and processed foods in our community than real healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables,” she pointed out.

Rising Threat of Non-Communicable Diseases

Dr. Nana Ama Frimpomaa Agyapong, from UCC’s Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, explained that non-communicable diseases are now the leading cause of death globally. According to her, “in the World Health Organization's (WHO) assessment, non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of death. In 2021, they were related to 75% of non-pandemic-related mortality.”

She stressed that these deaths are particularly alarming because many occur at younger ages, with some victims dying even before 20. The shift in food consumption habits—especially the overreliance on processed foods—has become a key driver of these premature deaths, she added.

How to Read Food Labels

Mr. J. C. Okyere, Head of Food Safety at the Food and Drugs Authority, provided a practical guide on interpreting food labels. He advised that consumers should pay attention to key details such as the product name, country of origin, weight, expiry date, and a clear list of ingredients. These elements, he noted, are essential for making informed and safe food choices.

Call for Action on Nutrition Policy

Closing the event, Prof. Sebastian Eliason, Dean of the School of Medical Sciences at UCC, reminisced about a time when Ghanaians relied on natural, home-grown foods for their sustenance. He applauded the engagement of students and stakeholders in shaping the FOPWL policy and urged that the momentum should not be lost.

"I hope that this policy will not die on the shelves as has happened to others that were never implemented. I'm challenging the framers of the policy to ensure its implementation when finalised," he stressed.