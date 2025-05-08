ModernGhana logo
Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – Mahama

  Thu, 08 May 2025
THU, 08 MAY 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has pledged four months of her salary to support the newly inaugurated Ghana Medical Trust Fund, a central pillar of his flagship health programme, Mahama Cares.

Speaking during his May 7 national address to update Ghanaians on the first 120 days of his administration, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that individuals suffering from chronic illnesses receive the care they need—even when such conditions fall outside the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is a bold national policy that provides direct financial support to Ghanaians who are suffering from chronic diseases that are not fully covered by our national health insurance scheme. It serves as a lifeline for chronic disease care,” he said.

He recalled the official launch of the fund on April 29, during which he personally contributed six months of his salary to kickstart the initiative.

“On April 29, I officially launched the fund, where I pledged six months of my salary as my contribution to start. Vice President Naana Jane also promised four months of her salary,” he noted.

The President called on citizens to support the initiative, encouraging voluntary contributions from the public.

“I encourage every Ghanaian to contribute as you are willing and able. The shortcode for the contribution across all mobile networks is 225#.”

He explained that financial assistance from the fund will begin once its governing board has been officially established, and assured that the process will be managed with transparency and efficiency to reach those most in need.

Mahama highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund as a cornerstone of his broader Mahama Cares initiative, which aims to enhance social protection and healthcare access, especially for those burdened by long-term medical conditions. The initiative seeks to ensure that no Ghanaian is denied critical care due to financial hardship.

