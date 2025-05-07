We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

President John Dramani Mahama has marked his administration highly in relation to their performance in the first 120 days in office.

He said many of the promises made in his 120-day social contract have been fulfilled.

“We made promises and we have delivered them,” he said in a national broadcast on May 7.

The President proceeded to itemise the promises and provided update.

“As promised, I compiled the list of my ministers within the first 14 days of my administration. They have since been vetted and have hit the ground running, ” President Mahama recounted.

On lean government, he noted that his administration has the smallest number of ministers so far.

“I have appointed 56 ministers and deputies, the leanest so far in the 4th republic. We have delivered,” he said.

“I have also launched a significantly improved version of the code of conduct for ministers. Those who flout it will be duly punished,” the President stated.

He said recommendations made at the National Economic Dialogue have been implemented.

“Some of the recommendations have begun yielding results. The cedi for instance is appreciating,” he cited.

Explaining why the COVID-19 levy has not been scrapped as promised, the President said “the COVID levy has intricate links with the IMF programme.”