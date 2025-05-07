ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 07 May 2025 Headlines

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

  Wed, 07 May 2025
We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

President John Dramani Mahama has marked his administration highly in relation to their performance in the first 120 days in office.

He said many of the promises made in his 120-day social contract have been fulfilled.

“We made promises and we have delivered them,” he said in a national broadcast on May 7.

The President proceeded to itemise the promises and provided update.

“As promised, I compiled the list of my ministers within the first 14 days of my administration. They have since been vetted and have hit the ground running, ” President Mahama recounted.

On lean government, he noted that his administration has the smallest number of ministers so far.

“I have appointed 56 ministers and deputies, the leanest so far in the 4th republic. We have delivered,” he said.

“I have also launched a significantly improved version of the code of conduct for ministers. Those who flout it will be duly punished,” the President stated.

He said recommendations made at the National Economic Dialogue have been implemented.

“Some of the recommendations have begun yielding results. The cedi for instance is appreciating,” he cited.

Explaining why the COVID-19 levy has not been scrapped as promised, the President said “the COVID levy has intricate links with the IMF programme.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

2 hours ago

President Mahama must explain unfulfilled 120-day promises to Ghanaians – Prof. Agyeman-Duah President Mahama must explain unfulfilled 120-day promises to Ghanaians – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

Organised Labour leaders kick against incorporation of 24-hour economy policy into Labour Act Organised Labour leaders kick against incorporation of 24-hour economy policy in...

2 hours ago

Your CJ protest hypocritical, where was your concern before? – Justice Atuguba slams NPP Your CJ protest hypocritical, where was your concern before? – Justice Atuguba s...

2 hours ago

President Mahama’s 120-day in office remarkable — Prof Gatsi President Mahama’s 120-day in office remarkable — Prof Gatsi

4 hours ago

CJ Suspension: ‘Hawks within NDC convinced Mahama; I don’t think he wanted this path’ – Dr. Zaato CJ Suspension: ‘Hawks within NDC convinced Mahama; I don’t think he wanted this ...

4 hours ago

CJ suspension: Go to court if you’re aggrieved by President Mahama’s decision – Prof Moses Aheto to critics CJ suspension: Go to court if you’re aggrieved by President Mahama’s decision – ...

4 hours ago

Ive tried to withhold classified information from my interrogators – Adu-Boahene says in Memo to National Security Coordinator I've tried to withhold classified information from my interrogators – Adu-Boahen...

4 hours ago

Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parliament as beneficiaries of the GHS49m Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parlia...

5 hours ago

NSB case: ‘My wife and I would never steal public funds as wickedly portrayed by the AG’ — Adu-Boahene NSB case: ‘My wife and I would never steal public funds as wickedly portrayed by...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line