President Mahama must explain unfulfilled 120-day promises to Ghanaians – Prof. Agyeman-Duah

Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has challenged President John Dramani Mahama to provide better explanations to Ghanaians regarding why he has not fulfilled all the 26 promises he pledged to deliver within the first 120 days of his return to office.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Wednesday, May 7, Prof Agyeman-Duah expressed concern about the gap between political rhetoric and execution, urging Mahama to show transparency by accounting for unmet commitments.

“If you look at the promise, it was obvious that not all of them would be achieved in the 120 days. That perhaps reflects the way our politicians exaggerate their capacities, not taking into account the environment within which they operate. In that respect, one can question the president’s promises and commitment. I think if you look at the larger picture, he has done quite a bit,” he stated.

According to him, the six outstanding promises which are yet to be fulfilled in Mahama's ambitious 120-day agenda cannot be overlooked.

“The fact is that he has not been able to fulfil all his promises, and he has to respond to that. He should explain to the people why those outstanding processes have not been met. If he does that, it will reinforce the new transparency that seems to be emerging in his government,” he added.

In his bid to reintroduce effective governance, President Mahama announced a 120-day action plan featuring 26 key promises upon assuming office.

His early achievements include forming a lean cabinet, abolishing burdensome taxes like the E-Levy and Betting Tax, and launching initiatives such as the “Tree for Life” and “Blue Water” programs.

A Code of Conduct for appointees and national dialogues on the economy and education were also delivered.

However, several pledges, including a full rollout of the 24-hour economy, tax reviews on vehicles and probes into past electoral violence, remain pending, prompting public scrutiny and calls for accountability.

