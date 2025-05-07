Organised Labour leaders kick against incorporation of 24-hour economy policy into Labour Act

Leaders of Organised Labour say instead of embedding the 24-hour economy policy in the Labour Act, government and its tripartite partners should consider a shift system to avoid politicizing the law.

After more than two decades in operation, Ghana's Labour Act—Act 651 of 2003 is undergoing major review.

Stakeholders say the law has become outdated and fails to meet the needs of today's workforce.

They spoke exclusively to our Labour Affairs Correspondent, Daniel Opoku, in Accra on May 5.

Organised Labour argues that the original Act was designed to favour employers often at the expense of workers' rights and welfare.

Now, government, labour, and employers are reviewing the law to reflect current global labour standards and emerging challenges.

Some of the major gaps in the current Act include, no mention of labour migration and exclusion of national policy proposals like the 24-hour economy.

Other areas include limited provisions for worker welfare and safety and no recognition of the digital economy and job creation efforts.

During the review process, employers have called for a moratorium on strikes. But organised labour has rejected that proposal, saying the right to strike is non-negotiable.

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo said, the revised Act will promote a more harmonious work environment and include policies like the 24-hour economy.

“There is a policy direction and a government commitment to supporting the Act, nobody is going to be cheated. Many more people are going to be engaged working”.

“The principle of amendment is that we have to propose an amendment and it must be carried to cabinet and cabinet will have to meet. That has been done. It is left with the action on it. The review, it is going to be sent to cabinet and they must be satisfied with what is in the Act,” he noted.

The Minister emphasised on the need to incorporate the 24-hour economy policy in the Labour Act.

“The present policy on labour, the 24-hour economy, the issue of labour migration and other issues that have to increase the comfort of workers, protection, I think that these areas there is the need to have a second look at it,” he assured.

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo proposed the incorporation of a shift system instead of the 24-hour economy in the Labour Act.

“The twenty four -hour economy is all about shift system, If we want to have more provisions on the shift system which is already in the Labour Act, we can, but to put twenty-four hour economy in the Labour Act, I don't think is in the right direction,” he stressed.

Mr Bampoe Addo underscored the need for Organised Labour to form a political party.

“Restructuring Organised Labour is the first step. The second step is that there is no where, where there is any provision that can disallow Organised Labour from forming a political party, because the situation we find our selves in, I think labour is the life blood of any country. This is the time for Organized Labour to form political party to address all the issues that are happening. Labour is the right people that can move this country forward,” he stated.

The final draft of the revised Labour Act is expected to be laid before Parliament later this year.

—3news