Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of 21-year-old seamstress at Twifo Praso 

The Police have apprehended two individuals suspected to be involved in the brutal murder of a 21-year-old seamstress, Ms Tahiru Zenabu.

Ms Tahiru’s lifeless body was discovered in her room at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso, on April 3, 2025.

The suspects, identified as Richard Armah, a 28-year-old mechanic and Isaac Arhin, aka “Fresh DJ,” a 24-year-old spinner, are both residents of Twifo Praso.

According to the Central North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Abraham Acquaye, preliminary investigations suggested that Armah had expressed romantic interest in Ms Tahiru, which she declined.

Armah confided in Arhin, who introduced him to a spiritualist for a ritual commonly referred to as “for girls,” intended to win her.

When the ritual failed, Arhin and the spiritualist allegedly visited Zenabu’s residence, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her.

They then took her mobile phone and handed it over to Armah for safekeeping, but the police tracked the phone, leading to Armah’s arrest.

During interrogation, he implicated Arhin, and he was also arrested.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

DCOP Acquaye called for calm as he assured residents that investigations were advanced and appealed for more information from the public to aid the ongoing investigation.

On April 3, 2025, Zenabu was found dead in her room with a cloth tied around her neck and bloodstains on her hands.

Investigators also discovered a super glue container, a used condom wrapper, and an apple at the scene.

Her body was transported to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The incident left the community in shock, but the swift action by the Central North Regional Police Command has been commended by the people in the Area.

