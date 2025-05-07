ModernGhana logo
Mahama inaugurates reconstituted National Peace Council

  Wed, 07 May 2025
WED, 07 MAY 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated the newly reconstituted governing board of the National Peace Council, urging members to champion the cause of national unity, impartiality, and sustainable peace.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the President emphasized the critical role the Council plays in safeguarding Ghana's stability, especially in the face of increasing chieftaincy disputes and election-related tensions.

Ghanaians are calling on you to rise above partisanship, resist manipulation and become the custodian of our peace and the nation's conscience,” President Mahama said.

He charged the Council to intensify its collaboration with institutions such as the Electoral Commission, Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), as well as traditional and religious bodies.

He stressed that pre-election dialogue platforms should be institutionalized to ensure open communication and conflict prevention ahead of national polls.

On chieftaincy disputes, President Mahama referenced the ongoing conflict in Bawku and other emerging hotspots, expressing concern over the loss of lives and displacement of communities. He called on the Council to actively complement existing mediation efforts to help bring lasting peace to these areas.

As we speak, violence in Bawku has claimed numerous lives and displaced several households,” he stated. “Chieftaincy conflicts are also rife and it calls on the National Peace Council to work assiduously if we are to maintain Ghana's image as an oasis of peace in our sub-region.”

The Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, also addressed the gathering. He revealed that the Council is currently engaging with stakeholders to assess the 2024 elections and implement strategies to fortify national unity and stability.

Additionally, he announced Ghana's readiness to Chair and host the next Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes (GAAMAC) conference.

Members of the Reconstituted National Peace Council:

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Fianu, SVD
Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Ph.D.
Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye
Bishop Dr. Victor Osei
Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih
Sheik Salman Mohammed Alhassan
Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu
Numo Blafo Akotia Omaɛtu III
Linda Teye
Dr. Abubakar Umar Alhassan
Georgette Francois
Susan Aryeetey
Nana Effah-Apenteng

