NACOC grabs notorious drug traffickers in Atimpoku raid

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three individuals suspected to be leading figures in a well-known drug trafficking ring operating across the Eastern Region.

The successful raid, which targeted multiple hideouts in Atimpoku, follows weeks of meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance by NACOC and its allied security agencies.

According to sources within the Commission, the operation aimed to disrupt a drug network that has been under observation for several months due to its alleged links to inter-regional trafficking activities.

During the raid, security personnel uncovered significant quantities of suspected narcotic substances hidden within the premises of the suspects.

The substances, yet to be officially confirmed through laboratory analysis, were found alongside equipment believed to be used in the packaging, processing, and distribution of illegal drugs.

The identities of the arrested individuals have been withheld to avoid compromising ongoing investigations. However, NACOC officials confirmed that all three have long been persons of interest due to their suspected roles in the local supply and distribution of narcotics.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking in the region,” a senior NACOC officer said. “We are committed to dismantling drug networks that threaten the safety and well-being of our communities.“

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting the authorities with investigations. They are expected to be formally charged in the coming days.

This latest raid adds to a series of operations launched by NACOC this year as part of its broader crackdown on narcotics in Ghana.

The Commission has reiterated its call for public cooperation, encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities that may be linked to drug trafficking.

The Narcotics Control Commission has pledged to intensify operations and ensure that individuals involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice.