Gov't should extend free sanitary pad programme to include diapers for children with disabilities – IFA 

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of Inclusive Families Alliance (IFA), a disability support organisation that champions the inclusion of families and caregivers of persons with disabilities, has called on government to extend the free sanitary pad programme to include diapers for children with disabilities.

Children with disabilities, especially those with cerebral palsy, often have unique medical and developmental needs that necessitate the use of diapers resulting in huge financial burden on families.

Mrs Awadzi said this when Dr Mabel Oti-Boadi, a psychologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana donated some diapers, medical mats and wipes to some parents of children with disabilities.

“Diapers are an essential but often expensive necessity for families caring for children with disabilities. The ongoing cost can be overwhelming, particularly for families already grappling with other medical and caregiving expenses.

It is common in Ghana to see parents of children with cerebral palsy beg for diapers since it is something they are forced to buy daily because of the conditions of their children, providing free diapers for children with disabilities will reduce the stress on families and play a critical role in their well-being,” Mrs Awadzi added.

The Inclusive Family Alliance is available to support government with needs assessment and will also work closely with healthcare providers, special education institutions, and disability support organizations to identify eligible children and distribute diapers efficiently should government accept this suggestion.

Mrs Awadzi expressed her gratitude to Dr Oti-Boadi for her continuous support to families of children with disabilities and urged other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate her good gestures.

Dr Oti- Boadi, who expressed her commitment to support families of children with disabilities, said she used her birthday every year to donate to families of children with disabilities or disability support organisations.

