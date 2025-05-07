CJ suspension: Go to court if you’re aggrieved by President Mahama’s decision – Prof Moses Aheto to critics

National Deputy Director of Research for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Justice Moses Aheto has said critics of President Mahama's suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo should seek legal action if they are aggrieved by the President's decision.

Prof. Aheto in an interview on TV3 New Day's Big Issue, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, maintained that the President is only acting in accordance with the 1992 constitution and has been following the constitutional processes so far.

Drawing parallel with the sacking of the former EC Chair Jean Mensa in 2017, he said President Mahama is also a “conveying belt” just as erstwhile President Akufo-Addo touted when he sacked Jean Mensa.

“For me, I don't see any abuse of power in this because individual Ghanaians actually petitioned the President as required by the constitution and he is acting on that just as Nana Addo says he was just a conveying belt.

“So, if the President is acting constitutionally and my colleague is trying to say there is a political tune to this, for me all we know is that the President is discharging his constitutional duties.

“If anybody feels aggrieved that he is not following the dues processes our court systems are there to challenge him,” he stated.

He called on Ghanaians to allow due process to be followed in the matter.

“We should allow due process to follow. Let's not preempt the court's decision because the Committee that has been set up is constitutionally mandated to deliver on that assignment.”

On May 6, 2025, the Supreme Court, in a majority decision of 3-2, with Justices Mensah Bonsu and Ernest Gaewu dissenting, refused the application by Vincent Assafuah, preventing further action from being taken and ordering a halt to the warrant suspending the Chief Justice.

Prior to the dismissal, the Supreme Court had, by a unanimous decision, dismissed the objection raised by Godfred Dame against Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie in the case against a petition to remove the Chief Justice Getrturde Torkornoo.

—3news