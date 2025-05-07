ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CJ suspension: Go to court if you’re aggrieved by President Mahama’s decision – Prof Moses Aheto to critics

  Wed, 07 May 2025
Politics CJ suspension: Go to court if you’re aggrieved by President Mahama’s decision – Prof Moses Aheto to critics
WED, 07 MAY 2025

National Deputy Director of Research for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Justice Moses Aheto has said critics of President Mahama's suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo should seek legal action if they are aggrieved by the President's decision.

Prof. Aheto in an interview on TV3 New Day's Big Issue, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, maintained that the President is only acting in accordance with the 1992 constitution and has been following the constitutional processes so far.

Drawing parallel with the sacking of the former EC Chair Jean Mensa in 2017, he said President Mahama is also a “conveying belt” just as erstwhile President Akufo-Addo touted when he sacked Jean Mensa.

“For me, I don't see any abuse of power in this because individual Ghanaians actually petitioned the President as required by the constitution and he is acting on that just as Nana Addo says he was just a conveying belt.

“So, if the President is acting constitutionally and my colleague is trying to say there is a political tune to this, for me all we know is that the President is discharging his constitutional duties.

“If anybody feels aggrieved that he is not following the dues processes our court systems are there to challenge him,” he stated.

He called on Ghanaians to allow due process to be followed in the matter.

“We should allow due process to follow. Let's not preempt the court's decision because the Committee that has been set up is constitutionally mandated to deliver on that assignment.”

On May 6, 2025, the Supreme Court, in a majority decision of 3-2, with Justices Mensah Bonsu and Ernest Gaewu dissenting, refused the application by Vincent Assafuah, preventing further action from being taken and ordering a halt to the warrant suspending the Chief Justice.

Prior to the dismissal, the Supreme Court had, by a unanimous decision, dismissed the objection raised by Godfred Dame against Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie in the case against a petition to remove the Chief Justice Getrturde Torkornoo.

—3news

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NSB case: ‘My wife and I would never steal public funds as wickedly portrayed by the AG’ — Adu-Boahene NSB case: ‘My wife and I would never steal public funds as wickedly portrayed by...

5 hours ago

A senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato I believe Mahama is being ‘pushed’ to remove Chief Justice; it’s not his will — ...

5 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo CJ Torkonoo is a victim of circumstance, a means to an end — Political Scientist

5 hours ago

‘Your appointment was illegitimate; we can’t absorb all 39,000 of you’ — Education Minister to newly posted teachers ‘Your appointment was illegitimate; we can’t absorb all 39,000 of you’ — Educati...

5 hours ago

COCOBOD CEO moving around with leather chair complaining to farmers — Miracles Aboagye COCOBOD CEO moving around with leather chair complaining to farmers — Miracles A...

5 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Claim CJ’s suspension, prima facie case reflect Mahama’s personal bias baseless ...

5 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper I've never seen citizens demand a President breaches the constitution — Kwesi Pr...

5 hours ago

Ghana has returned to democracy in Mahama’s 120 days — Manasseh Azure Ghana has returned to democracy in Mahama’s 120 days — Manasseh Azure

5 hours ago

120-day contract: ‘Mahama is not here to pander; he is here to lead’ — Joyce Bawah 120-day contract: ‘Mahama is not here to pander; he is here to lead’ — Joyce Baw...

5 hours ago

Ghana has moved on to politics of vision, true accountability in Mahama’s 120 days — Joyce Bawah Ghana has moved on to politics of vision, true accountability in Mahama’s 120 da...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line