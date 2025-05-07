I've tried to withhold classified information from my interrogators – Adu-Boahene says in Memo to National Security Coordinator

A Memo written by the embattled former Director General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene to the National Security Coordinator in which he denies any wrongdoing in relation to charges of stealing and causing financial loss to the state leveled against him by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

In the Memo dated May 5, Mr Adu-Boahene said, from the way Dr Ayine is going about the case, he (Adu-Boahene) cannot help but make full disclosure if the interrogation continues.

“I have tried to withhold classified information from my interrogators, but I deem it prudent to inform your good office that in light of the current developments, we run the risk of public disclosure of the following National Security and Intelligence operations expenditure items” he wrote.

He added that, “I cannot tell where the AG gets his theories from; but as your good office would have learned by now, the matter relates to transactions between your Special Services Account (Special Operations Account – “Coordinated Account”) and SPV account “BNC Communications Bureau.” duly authorised and created for the national security exigencies of the time – and for which my wife (duly vetted) and the UMB were instrumental in facilitating.”

According to him, “It is bizarre that the Attorney-General attempts to link unrelated transfers. withdrawals. and refunds for Special Operations with assets we do not own and a few we own which mostly predate the 2020 transactions he raised. A cursory look on the pan of anyone would reveal these facts.”

“As this ridiculous drama unfolds. some forty-nine (49) million Ghana cedis of Special Operations funds have now become the subject of court action. where my wife and I. as well as other affiliates, are being accused with charges including stealing and causing financial loss to the state,” Mr Adu-Boahene stated.

He accused the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Raymond Archer, of peddling falsehood against him.

“What is evidently clear is that the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer is deliberately misrepresenting or distorting the facts to the authorities, and in the process causing unnecessary sensation that could embarrass the government and national security, and I am craving your urgent intervention to avert it before it becomes too late,” he urged the National Security Coordinaator.

—3news