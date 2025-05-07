Macron and Merz pledge stronger Franco-German defense ties on first diplomatic visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed Wednesday to ramp up defence cooperation as the new German leader visited Paris on his first trip abroad.

Europe is seeking to boost its defences amid Russia's war against Ukraine and doubts over US security commitments to Europe under President Donald Trump.

"We will set up a French-German defence and security council to meet regularly to bring operational responses to our common strategic challenges," Macron said at a joint press conference.

Merz, who became chancellor on Tuesday, is a committed European, transatlanticist and Ukraine supporter who has pledged to restore Germany's role on the world stage after half a year of paralysis.

"We will take joint measures to further enhance Europe's security and defence capabilities," Merz said before heading to Poland later in the day.

France and Britain have been spearheading discussions among a "coalition of the willing" of 30 countries on the potential deployment of troops to secure any Ukraine ceasefire.

Asked on Tuesday how Germany could seek to influence talks on a possible peace deal in the Ukraine war, Merz said there was a "proven format" of Berlin working with France and Britain.

Merz said he would "consult intensively" with France and Britain, adding that "if we can include the Poles, then it will be even better".

Cornerstone

The Franco-German relationship became the cornerstone of the European Union and was first symbolised by the 1963 Élysée Treaty, signed by then French President Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer, the German Chancellor.

The document symbolized reconciliation between two European superpowers that were at opposite sides during both world wars, and from then on, the Franco-German axis would shape the EU's political, economic, and security landscape.

Historically, the partnership was succesful in driving European integration, fostering common markets, and aligning policies on defense and foreign affairs.

But, in recent years, relations were marred by disagreements over defence policy, energy strategy, and fiscal policies.

Notably, Berlin's unilateral €200 billion energy relief package and differing approaches to European defense have tested the alliance, culminating in diplomatic friction between leaders Emmanuel Macron and Merz's predecessor, the social-democrat Olaf Scholz.

The new German leadership under Friedrich Merz, a staunch supporter of the European Union, is set to revitalise the partnership with Paris.

Both leaders advocate for a stronger, more autonomous Europe that is less dependent on an increasingly unreliant US. Franco-German cooperation is seen as vital for advancing collective European defense initiatives, fiscal integration, and political cohesion.

The 2019 Aachen Treaty further deepened cooperation in areas such as innovation, energy transition, and cultural exchange.

The success or failure of Franco-German cooperation significantly influences the EU's capacity to maintain stability, promote economic growth, and ensure security across the continent.

