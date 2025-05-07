George Opare Addo urges YEA board to revamp Sanitation Model with Zoomlion, other youth employment programmes

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to undertake a comprehensive review of all existing youth employment initiatives, including the much-debated sanitation model, in collaboration with Zoomlion.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony today (May 7, 2025) at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment conference room, Hon. Opare Addo stressed the importance of reassessing the impact and effectiveness of the current programs under the YEA to enhance youth employment opportunities across the country. He highlighted that the review must focus on realigning the models to better serve the evolving needs of the Ghanaian youth.

“I am charging this new board to conduct a thorough evaluation of all models under the YEA, including the controversial sanitation model with Zoomlion,” the Minister stated. “This review must include setting new operational costs for each model, determining how many young people will be engaged under each program, with a detailed regional breakdown, and issuing open calls for tenders from interested partners.”

He proposed a region-by-region tendering approach, which would allow multiple companies to bid for contracts in different areas. According to the Minister, this would encourage fair competition, open up opportunities for various capable entities to participate, and ensure efficiency in the delivery of youth employment services.

“By allowing companies to tender regionally and possibly for multiple regions, we will be creating a transparent and competitive environment that encourages innovation and cost-effectiveness,” Hon. Opare Addo said. “This strategy will not only enhance our ability to engage more youth but also ensure accountability and strengthen public trust in our programs.”

He underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the youth, describing them as the nation’s future leaders. He expressed confidence in the newly constituted board and urged them to be bold, transparent, and focused on delivering measurable results.

“The government remains committed to building a future where our young people are gainfully employed and positively contributing to national development. I congratulate you on your appointments and urge you to work tirelessly to make YEA an agency of impact and excellence,” he added.

On behalf of the board, Chairman Mutiu-Rahaman Abubakar expressed deep appreciation to the Minister and the President for the confidence reposed in them. He pledged that the board would uphold the vision and policy directives laid out by the Minister and would diligently work to fulfil the objectives of the agency as defined in Act 887.

“We are honoured by the trust placed in us by the Minister and His Excellency the President,” said Mr. Abubakar. “We accept the challenge and assure you that we will approach our mandate with the seriousness it deserves. We will pursue the policy direction given to us religiously and ensure that the agency lives up to its purpose.”

He urged fellow board members to familiarise themselves with Act 887, the legal framework guiding YEA operations, stating that understanding the legislation would enrich their contributions during board deliberations and policy implementation.

“The Act will serve as our compass in the boardroom, and we must be deliberate and effective in ensuring that we do not disappoint the youth of this country, the Minister, or the President,” Mr. Abubakar stated.

The newly inaugurated board of the Youth Employment Agency consists of Mutiu-Rahaman Abubakar as Chairman, along with Malik Basintale, Emma Ofori Agyemang, Derek Ofosu-Barko, Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah, Eric Mwinyele Banoeyele, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Debra-Jane Nelson, and Bright Baah Egyir.