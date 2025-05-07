ModernGhana logo
‘Your appointment was illegitimate; we can’t absorb all 39,000 of you’ — Education Minister to newly posted teachers

WED, 07 MAY 2025 2

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says government does not have the financial capacity to absorb all 39,000 teachers who were recruited in September 2024.

The teachers, on Wednesday, May 7, picketed the Ghana Education Service (GES) headquarters to demand urgent action over their eight months of unpaid salaries.

They are also calling on the Ministry of Education, GES, and the Ministry of Finance to swiftly issue their staff identification numbers.

But according to the Tamale South MP, the appointment letters given to the newly posted teachers were issued without financial clearance.

The Minister revealed that an audit is ongoing to verify their qualifications and determine how many can be absorbed within the government’s budget, stating that only about 9,000 to 12,000 may be taken on.

“Appointment letters were issued to persons numbering up to 39,000 when there was no financial clearance to do that. So that’s problematic. Of the 39,000, government may be able to absorb 9,000 or 12,000, but certainly not all,” he said.

“So whoever misled you, deceived you — it is not Haruna or the John Mahama administration, not at all. Somebody deceptively got a number of you, without your knowledge, to yield to some recruitment which was not approved legitimately.”

He added, “We are auditing to know whether you have the right qualification, and if you are entitled to the appointment, then you will be at post.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Solomon | 5/7/2025 7:15:23 PM

Very sad for these young ghanaians

