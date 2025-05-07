Effutu gets new court complex: Hope for justice

Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin has emphasised the importance of a strong and independent judiciary, saying, “Without a strong, independent Judiciary, the very fabric of our democracy begins to erode.”

“A strong, independent judiciary is Crucial,” he said.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin made the remarks when he commissioned a new complex housing a Circuit Court and a High Court, along with offices for registrars, administrators, and other staff, bringing justice closer to the people of Effutu on Wednesday.

The Gyangyanadze Court Complex was commissioned in a ceremony attended by dignitaries who included traditional leaders, clergy, constituency members, all of whom played a role in the project’s success.

In his address, Osahen Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, highlighted the need to defend the judiciary against attacks, stating, “We must stand in solidarity with the judiciary and uphold the values that bind us as a nation—justice, liberty, and the rule of law.”

According to him, the court complex is part of a broader development agenda for Effutu, known as “The Effutu Dream.”

The Effutu MP noted that the project was a testament to the community’s commitment to progress, saying, “This court complex stands as a beacon of hope, symbolising that the law is for all, rich or poor.

“The complex is expected to improve access to justice, reduce travel time for litigants, and strengthen the rule of law in the community,” he said.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin expressed his hope that the court complex would serve as a legacy for the community, saying, “Let us frame it not as a standalone project, but as part of a lasting legacy of service to our community. Justice is the Foundation of Any Peaceful Society,” he said.

The Minority Leader emphasized the importance of access to justice, stating, “Justice is the foundation of any peaceful and equitable society.” The new court complex is expected to improve access to justice for the people of Effutu, bringing them closer to a fair and just society.

Her Ladyship Marian Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, said the magnificent court complex was a testament to the country’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“Today, we take a significant step towards ensuring that justice is accessible to all. I commend the efforts of everyone involved in making this project a reality.

“May it serve as a beacon of hope for our community,” she said.

