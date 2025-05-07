ModernGhana logo
COCOBOD CEO moving around with leather chair complaining to farmers — Miracles Aboagye

WED, 07 MAY 2025

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, accusing him of lamenting instead of delivering on promises.

According to him, the new CEO is spending time moving from one cocoa farm to another, complaining about challenges inherited from his predecessors, rather than fulfilling the NDC’s campaign promise to cocoa farmers.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 7, Mr Aboagye questioned the basis on which the NDC promised to increase the producer price of cocoa—a promise they are now refusing to keep.

“So you listen to the COCOBOD CEO, who is moving from one cocoa farm to another with this leather chair, and the farmers tell him, ‘You promised us that cocoa should be GH¢6,000 per bag and not GH¢3,000. Why haven’t you done it?’ And then he says, ‘Since we came, we realised there’s a lot of mess in COCOBOD, and the way things are, it will be difficult for us to increase prices,’” he said.

“So what were the indicators based on which you made that promise? It’s a big worry,” he added.

Miracles Aboagye also took aim at Energy Minister John Jinapor, accusing him of flip-flopping on his positions and failing to provide a load-shedding timetable.

“I’ve spent the past week playing videos of the Energy Minister — what he said when he was Ranking Member and what he’s saying now as Minister. Sometimes I feel very sad for him because it’s like he’s debating himself.

“Today, he’s fighting those same things and saying they’re not true. And you ask yourself, but who are you disagreeing with?” he questioned.

