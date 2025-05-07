ModernGhana logo
Past Executives of Ghana Olympic Committee hands over to Newly Elected Executives.

By Emmanuel Quarshie Ashong, ISD || Contributor
The past executives of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have handed over to the newly elected executives on Monday at the Ghana Olympic house in Accra.

The old administration led by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, handed over official documents meant for the committee to Mr. Richard Akpokavie Esq., the President elect.

In his speech, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah congratulated the new team and appealed to them to complete a project started at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region to benefit the sports fraternity.

President Akpokavie thanked Ben Nunoo Mensah and his team for their stewardship over the past years and asked for their support as they take over office for the next four years.

The Ghana Olympic Committee was established in 1950 initially as the Gold Coast Olympic Committee, during the Gold Coast period (Ghana’s Colonial name). The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognized it in 1951. GOC has been very instrumental in promoting Olympism and facilitating Ghanaian participations in international sports events. It also oversees the Commonwealth Games.

The Ghana Olympic Committee went to the polls on 26th April, 2025 to elect 18-member executives to steer affairs for the next four (4) years.

The new executives are expected to bring new plans and strategies to the sports, and see to it that Ghana win more medals at international championships specifically Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

