ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AIB Ghana Collaborates with National Ambulance Service to Enhance Aviation Emergency Response

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD || Contributor
Maritime, Port & Aviation AIB Ghana Collaborates with National Ambulance Service to Enhance Aviation Emergency Response
WED, 07 MAY 2025

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) of Ghana has reinforced its partnership with the National Ambulance Service to improve emergency response systems in the event of aviation-related accidents.

Speaking at a meeting held on Monday in Accra, the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr. John M. K. Wumborti, emphasized the importance of integrated collaboration among emergency responders.

“We cannot work in isolation. This job requires partnership, and the ambulance service is one of our key collaborators. In the event of an accident, they are the first responders we rely on,” he stated.

He noted that the meeting aimed to improve coordination and preparedness for managing aviation incidents effectively across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed N. Zakariah, also highlighted the important role of collaboration in improving emergency outcomes.

“Collaboration is crucial, especially during joint training and simulation exercises, where we can exchange ideas and expertise,” he noted.

Professor Zakariah further expressed concern over a significant gap in Ghana’s emergency infrastructure which is the absence of an air ambulance system.

“When an accident occurs in a remote area, the most effective means of response is often by air. Unfortunately, Ghana currently lacks an air ambulance system. It is long overdue for us as a country to consider establishing one, especially given the growth of domestic air travel,” he stated.

He warned that the lack of air ambulance capabilities could delay critical interventions during emergencies in hard-to-reach or offshore locations.

Prof. Zakariah commended ongoing efforts to enhance emergency services and assured stakeholders that his team remains prepared to respond to any urgent situation.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by limited land ambulance resources, which continue to strain the system’s ability to meet increasing demands.

The Deputy Director for Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PPME) at the National Ambulance Service, Mr. Simon Akayiri Nyaaba, stated the agency’s commitment to Ghana’s broader emergency preparedness framework.

He revealed that the service operates a three-shift system, ensuring that a crew of at least four personnel provides continuous emergency coverage across the country.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

A senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato I believe Mahama is being ‘pushed’ to remove Chief Justice; it’s not his will — ...

51 minutes ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo CJ Torkonoo is a victim of circumstance, a means to an end — Political Scientist

1 hour ago

‘Your appointment was illegitimate; we can’t absorb all 39,000 of you’ — Education Minister to newly posted teachers ‘Your appointment was illegitimate; we can’t absorb all 39,000 of you’ — Educati...

1 hour ago

COCOBOD CEO moving around with leather chair complaining to farmers — Miracles Aboagye COCOBOD CEO moving around with leather chair complaining to farmers — Miracles A...

1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Claim CJ’s suspension, prima facie case reflect Mahama’s personal bias baseless ...

1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper I've never seen citizens demand a President breaches the constitution — Kwesi Pr...

1 hour ago

Ghana has returned to democracy in Mahama’s 120 days — Manasseh Azure Ghana has returned to democracy in Mahama’s 120 days — Manasseh Azure

1 hour ago

120-day contract: ‘Mahama is not here to pander; he is here to lead’ — Joyce Bawah 120-day contract: ‘Mahama is not here to pander; he is here to lead’ — Joyce Baw...

1 hour ago

Ghana has moved on to politics of vision, true accountability in Mahama’s 120 days — Joyce Bawah Ghana has moved on to politics of vision, true accountability in Mahama’s 120 da...

5 hours ago

Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised sp...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line