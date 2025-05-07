AIB Ghana Collaborates with National Ambulance Service to Enhance Aviation Emergency Response

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) of Ghana has reinforced its partnership with the National Ambulance Service to improve emergency response systems in the event of aviation-related accidents.

Speaking at a meeting held on Monday in Accra, the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr. John M. K. Wumborti, emphasized the importance of integrated collaboration among emergency responders.

“We cannot work in isolation. This job requires partnership, and the ambulance service is one of our key collaborators. In the event of an accident, they are the first responders we rely on,” he stated.

He noted that the meeting aimed to improve coordination and preparedness for managing aviation incidents effectively across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed N. Zakariah, also highlighted the important role of collaboration in improving emergency outcomes.

“Collaboration is crucial, especially during joint training and simulation exercises, where we can exchange ideas and expertise,” he noted.

Professor Zakariah further expressed concern over a significant gap in Ghana’s emergency infrastructure which is the absence of an air ambulance system.

“When an accident occurs in a remote area, the most effective means of response is often by air. Unfortunately, Ghana currently lacks an air ambulance system. It is long overdue for us as a country to consider establishing one, especially given the growth of domestic air travel,” he stated.

He warned that the lack of air ambulance capabilities could delay critical interventions during emergencies in hard-to-reach or offshore locations.

Prof. Zakariah commended ongoing efforts to enhance emergency services and assured stakeholders that his team remains prepared to respond to any urgent situation.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by limited land ambulance resources, which continue to strain the system’s ability to meet increasing demands.

The Deputy Director for Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PPME) at the National Ambulance Service, Mr. Simon Akayiri Nyaaba, stated the agency’s commitment to Ghana’s broader emergency preparedness framework.

He revealed that the service operates a three-shift system, ensuring that a crew of at least four personnel provides continuous emergency coverage across the country.