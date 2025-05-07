Reviving the NCCE: A Call for Strategic Investment in Civic Education in Ghana

To deepen democracy and reignite meaningful citizen participation in Ghana, I make a passionate and urgent call on the government to prioritise the reinvigoration and decentralisation of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). Once a beacon of civic enlightenment, the NCCE has become a shadow of its former self, weakened by years of underfunding and systemic neglect. As we embark on the national effort to reset Ghana, breathing new life into the NCCE must be central to this agenda. Without a vibrant and empowered civic education body, the ideals of participatory governance and public accountability will continue to falter under the weight of political misinformation and disengagement.

My first meaningful engagement with the NCCE began during my time at Somanya Secondary Technical School (SOTECH), where I served as President of the Civic Education Club. At the time, the NCCE, through its district officers, actively supported civic education clubs in high schools across the country. This initiative played a pivotal role in nurturing civic consciousness among students by educating them on fundamental human rights, civic responsibilities, and key provisions of the 1992 Constitution. These clubs not only created awareness but also cultivated leadership and a sense of civic responsibility among the youth. Regional and national civic education competitions were held annually, serving as platforms for students to showcase their understanding of national values and governance principles. I vividly remember leading my school to compete against Pope John’s Senior High School in 2006 for a coveted slot to represent the Eastern Region at the national level. Although we triumphed in the civic education quiz segment, they edged us out in the Constitution Board Game, ultimately securing the qualification. That experience has stayed with me to this day - not just for the competitive thrill, but for the life lessons it offered. I gained confidence, formed lasting friendships, and discovered the joy of learning through something both educational and fun.

Even though the NCCE was significantly under resourced during this period, many district offices still managed to support these school based programmes with the little resources they had. This proactive engagement at the grassroots laid the groundwork for a generation of informed and responsible citizens. Inspired by this exposure, I continued civic education activities within my community after secondary school, voluntarily teaching and helping others understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Unfortunately, in recent years, this vital work has been allowed to diminish. The NCCE today operates under severe resource constraints, limiting its reach and effectiveness. The implications are dire. As witnessed prior to the 2024 general elections, politically motivated misinformation was widely disseminated by partisan media and unregulated online platforms. Some journalists and political communicators irresponsibly misled the public about voting procedures and constitutional provisions. In such moments, the absence of a visible and active civic education authority leaves a dangerous vacuum.

Revitalising and decentralising the NCCE means we equip it to actively counter misinformation, especially in rural communities where political manipulation thrives due to low civic literacy. A fully operational NCCE can work in partnership with political parties, the Electoral Commission, schools, and community-based organisations to ensure accurate information reaches the grassroots. Instead of political actors taking it upon themselves to educate constituents on technical governance issues, sometimes inaccurately, the NCCE can take the lead with credible, non-partisan content.

In an era where social media is a double-edged sword for political engagement, we must be vigilant. My research into how political parties in Ghana used social media as a campaign tool found strong evidence that the 2016 elections were significantly influenced by the spread of misinformation online. With the right support, the NCCE could serve as a counterbalance, leveraging both traditional and digital media to ensure that civic knowledge keeps pace with the evolving political landscape.

Recommendations for Strengthening the NCCE

Strategic Reinvestment and Reorganisation of the NCCE: There is a critical need for strategic reinvestment in the NCCE at the national, regional, and district levels. This includes reviewing its organisational structure, decentralising its operations, and ensuring that all branches are staffed with qualified personnel. A reorganised NCCE should be capable of delivering timely, consistent civic education tailored to regional and community-specific needs. Adequate Resourcing in Line with the 1992 Constitution: The NCCE must be resourced to carry out its constitutional mandate as outlined in Chapter 19, Article 231 to 239 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. These articles establish the Commission and outline its duty to create and sustain awareness of constitutional democracy, the rights and responsibilities of citizens, and the responsibilities of government. Providing the commission with appropriate funding, training, logistics, and infrastructure is imperative to fulfilling these duties. Reintroduction of Civic Education Clubs in Schools: Civic Education Clubs should be reintroduced and actively supported in all junior and senior high schools across the country. These clubs serve as breeding grounds for civic-minded youth, fostering early awareness of governance, democracy, and human rights. NCCE should collaborate with the Ministry of Education to formally reintegrate civic education clubs into the school co-curricular system, with dedicated officers assigned to supervise and facilitate activities. Mandate the NCCE as the Sole Civic Education Authority: The NCCE should be empowered as the legitimate and lead institution mandated to educate the public on civic responsibilities. In this role, it would coordinate with other institutions and political stakeholders to ensure the integrity of civic messaging. The Commission's authority must be clearly reinforced through legislative or executive backing, especially in periods preceding elections and national referenda, when misinformation tends to spike. Enhance Digital Engagement and Revive National Civic Competitions: The NCCE must embrace digital platforms and establish a strong social media presence to connect with younger populations and urban communities. In a digital age dominated by fast information exchange, an engaging online strategy can amplify civic education messages, counter misinformation, and encourage real-time public discourse. Additionally, the Commission should bring back the Civic Education National Competitions, which previously offered students an exciting platform to engage with constitutional and governance issues. These competitions promoted national values and built confidence in the next generation of civic leaders. Reinventing these programmes would foster renewed youth interest in civic education and further deepen public awareness. Investing in the NCCE is not merely an administrative obligation, it is a democratic necessity. Let us recommit to this institution, empower it to perform its mandate effectively, and protect the democratic consciousness of our citizens. Informed citizens are the bedrock of a functional democracy. Without sustained civic education, we risk allowing our republic to be overtaken by ignorance and partisanship.

As a former civic education club leader and a community-based civic educator, I strongly believe that Ghana stands to gain immensely from a rejuvenated NCCE. It is time to act with surgical precision.

Enoch Nii Aryee Quaye is a civic educator, writer, and researcher with a background in political engagement and social development.