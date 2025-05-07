Northern Npp Concerned Youth Group: Gratitude In Action; Dr. Bawumia And Npp Thank You Tour In Northern Region

The wise say a timely thank you is better than delayed praise. Following this wisdom, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP team have descended upon Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, to express their heartfelt gratitude to the good people of the region for their active participation in the recent election. As the adage goes, a tree is known by its fruit, the NPP's visit showcases their appreciation for the region's support, even in the face of electoral outcomes. By conceding defeat graciously and promptly, Dr. Bawumia set a commendable precedent in Ghana's electoral history, embodying the proverb that a noble heart loses nothing.

As H.E. Dr. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA arrived, the atmosphere was electric, filled with an intoxicating blend of excitement and anticipation. His presence was revitalizing, kindling hope that resonated deeply with the crowd. With hands raised high and the thunderous blast of vuvuzelas, the air pulsed with an unforgettable energy.

The program commenced with an opening prayer, followed by the observance of all necessary protocols. The vibrant NPP anthem set a lively tone for the gathering, as dignitaries were introduced and representatives from all constituencies registered their presence. The Northern Regional Chairman kicked off the speeches, emphasizing the importance of unity and forgiveness within the party. He stressed that these values are crucial for the party's success in 2028. Chairman Samba further noted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 election campaign was the most strategic since 1992, setting a high standard for future endeavors.

Chairman Samba remarked that in all matters, we should refer to God. So, our election defeat should be given to God.

He noted that the NPP had previously lost elections under the leadership of H.E. Kufuor in 1996 and H.E. Nana Addo, highlighting that defeat under Dr. Bawumia's candidacy wasn't unprecedented. The key takeaway, he emphasized, is to focus on diligent work toward securing victory in 2028.

Professor Haruna, Deputy General Secretary, represented Lawyer Justin Kodua, General Secretary of the NPP, and highlighted that the thank-you tour was initiated by the party executives, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading the charge. He conveyed the General Secretary's gratitude to the people for their votes and touched on key recommendations from the Mac Oquaye Committee, including expanding the delegate system and revising the timing of party primaries. Professor Haruna concluded by extending an apology on behalf of the party leadership, urging everyone to forgive past differences and work together towards a stronger NPP for the future.

Alhaji Mashahudu, affectionately known as 'Buga-Buga,' took the stage, remarking 'N daa shela da' (I did it intentionally), leaving the audience amused! Representing National Chairman Stephen Ntim, he emphasized unity as the path forward.

The final speaker, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressed misconceptions surrounding the 2024 election, including the claim that the NPP lost due to his Muslim faith. He countered this by highlighting his wins in predominantly Christian constituencies. Dr. Bawumia also debunked the false narrative that he bought guns for Mamprusis to attack Kusasis in Bawku, praying for peace and unity between the two groups. He appealed for a lasting solution to the conflict under the committee led by the Ashanti King.

Dr. Bawumia offered an apology for any mistakes made during his tenure and drew inspiration from past leaders, noting that Presidents Mills and Kufuor faced setbacks before achieving success. He also exposed the NDC's false campaign promises, contrasting their '24-hour economy' mantra with the absence of it in their budget. With a touch of humor, he reminded Ghanaians of the NDC's history with 'dumsor,' suggesting they had been warned.

As the curtains drew to a close, Dr. Bawumia struck a chord with the crowd, ending on a high note with the thunderous rendition of the NPP anthem. It was the icing on the cake for an already stellar occasion, capped off by a masterful speech that left a lasting impression. As the saying goes, 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating,' and the years ahead will undoubtedly bear fruit in 2028 – a year that promises to be a game-changer!