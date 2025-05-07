120 Days of Deception and Despair – The Mahama Administration Has Failed Already

Today marks exactly 120 days since John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as President once again, promising drastic reforms and a new beginning for Ghanaians. Sadly, these 120 days have only brought hardship, chaos, and broken promises. As a concerned citizen and Deputy Protocol Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), I find it necessary to highlight the troubling reality facing our country under this administration.

1. Cocaine Government: In just four months, over $500 million worth of cocaine has gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The infamous Grand Canalia cocaine scandal remains unresolved, with government spokespersons telling conflicting tales. Ghanaians deserve better than these “Ananse stories.”

2. Galamsey Destruction: Illegal mining is back with full force, devastating our water bodies, lands, and forests. Disturbingly, members of the ruling government are deeply involved in this environmental catastrophe.

3. ECG Containers Vanished: The mysterious disappearance of 1,350 ECG containers from Tema port, after public assurance from the Minister, is a clear indication of incompetence and deception at the highest levels.

4. Bawku in Flames: Under Mahama's watch, Bawku has turned into a war zone. Despite campaign promises of a new region for the Kusasi people, nothing has been done—only bloodshed and instability.

5. Mass Terminations in the Public Sector: Public servants are being sacked in droves, with termination letters issued directly from the Presidency. This witch hunt is unprecedented in Ghana’s history.

6. Return of Dumsor: Mahama’s second coming has revived the dreaded power crisis. Businesses, homes, and even markets are in darkness, with fires destroying livelihoods.

7. Electricity Tariffs Up: Tariffs have been hiked beyond what the average Ghanaian can afford, worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

8. National Security Misused: Instead of tackling the conflict in Bawku, National Security is busy terrorizing ordinary citizens. Priorities are clearly misplaced.

9. Minister of Justice and Attorney General Under Fire: Corruption allegations leveled by an MP against the Chief Justice raise serious concerns about the integrity of our judiciary under this administration.

10. Soaring Building Costs: Cement and other construction materials are now beyond the reach of most Ghanaians.

11. Food Prices Uncontrolled: Basic food items have seen dramatic price hikes, putting enormous pressure on households.

12. Global Travel Advisory: The U.S. government has warned its citizens about rising crime, sexual assault, and weak law enforcement in Ghana—an international embarrassment.

13. Judicial Manipulation: The suspension of the Chief Justice is seen as a political move to pave the way for Mahama’s illegal third-term ambitions.

14. Broken Free Tertiary Education Promise: The promise of free fees for first-year university students has been dishonorably turned into a student loan scheme.

15. U-turn on Cocoa Prices: Mahama has reversed the increase in cocoa prices initiated by the Akufo-Addo government, betraying the Ghanaian farmer.

16. Unpaid Footballers: After promising salaries to local footballers, not a single cedi has been paid in 120 days—a slap in the face of sports development.

17. Borrowed GHC 56.9 Billion—For What?: In just three months, the Mahama government has borrowed a staggering GHC 56.9 billion, yet there is absolutely nothing to show for it.

18. E-Levy Deceit: After promising to abolish the E-Levy, deductions are still being made from bank-to-MoMo transactions. Another betrayal of trust.

In just 120 days, President Mahama has proven that he is not the leader Ghana needs. His administration is characterized by broken promises, incompetence, and a total disregard for the welfare of the people. Ghana cannot afford four more years of this deception.

Kwabena Frimpong

Deputy Protocol Director, NPP