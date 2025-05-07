Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots

Nearly a week after the expiration of a directive from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) ordering traders to vacate pavements and other unauthorised trading spots, many traders at Kejetia continue to defy the order.

On April 14, the Chief Executive of the KMA, Mr. Richard Ofori-Agyemang Ofori Boadi aka King Zuba, issued a two-week ultimatum for traders operating in unauthorised areas to vacate or face sanctions.

Despite this, a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Kejetia on Tuesday revealed that numerous traders were still conducting business on pavements in clear violation of the mayor's directive.

Beyond defying the order, the environment in which these traders were operating was unhygienic, with garbage scattered across the area.

When questioned about the lack of cleanliness, Madam Mary Bawa, a middle-aged trader, told GNA that since they had been asked to vacate the area, they no longer felt responsible for cleaning it.

“Since they have asked us to leave, they should come and sweep the place themselves,” she said.

She explained that traders used to sweep and pay out of pocket to transport the waste to dump sites, a burden they were no longer willing to bear under the current circumstances.

Mr Ofosuhene, a victim of the Adum Blue Light fire, expressed his frustration over the lack of alternative trading spaces.

“All our belongings were destroyed in the fire, and now we have nowhere to sell. We can't stay at home and watch our families starve,” he lamented.

He added that many of the affected traders are responsible for supporting children in tertiary institutions, and without a place to work, paying fees has become nearly impossible.

While traders remain adamant, some residents and commuters have welcomed the KMA’s action.

Mr Amankwaa, a taxi driver, praised the mayor's decision, saying that traders operating on pavements were creating unnecessary congestion.

Another driver, Patrick, echoed this sentiment, commending city authorities for their efforts to restore order in the central business district and facilitate a smoother flow of traffic.

Mr Sarfo Agyei, an official of the KMA, admitted that enforcement has not been easy.

“The challenge is that the traders quickly flee with their goods when they see the taskforce coming, only to return once we leave,” he noted.

Despite the difficulties, he remained optimistic that the area would be fully cleared by the end of the month.

GNA