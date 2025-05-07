ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 07 May 2025 Social News

Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots

  Wed, 07 May 2025
Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots

Nearly a week after the expiration of a directive from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) ordering traders to vacate pavements and other unauthorised trading spots, many traders at Kejetia continue to defy the order.

On April 14, the Chief Executive of the KMA, Mr. Richard Ofori-Agyemang Ofori Boadi aka King Zuba, issued a two-week ultimatum for traders operating in unauthorised areas to vacate or face sanctions.

Despite this, a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Kejetia on Tuesday revealed that numerous traders were still conducting business on pavements in clear violation of the mayor's directive.

Beyond defying the order, the environment in which these traders were operating was unhygienic, with garbage scattered across the area.

When questioned about the lack of cleanliness, Madam Mary Bawa, a middle-aged trader, told GNA that since they had been asked to vacate the area, they no longer felt responsible for cleaning it.

“Since they have asked us to leave, they should come and sweep the place themselves,” she said.

She explained that traders used to sweep and pay out of pocket to transport the waste to dump sites, a burden they were no longer willing to bear under the current circumstances.

Mr Ofosuhene, a victim of the Adum Blue Light fire, expressed his frustration over the lack of alternative trading spaces.

“All our belongings were destroyed in the fire, and now we have nowhere to sell. We can't stay at home and watch our families starve,” he lamented.

He added that many of the affected traders are responsible for supporting children in tertiary institutions, and without a place to work, paying fees has become nearly impossible.

While traders remain adamant, some residents and commuters have welcomed the KMA’s action.

Mr Amankwaa, a taxi driver, praised the mayor's decision, saying that traders operating on pavements were creating unnecessary congestion.

Another driver, Patrick, echoed this sentiment, commending city authorities for their efforts to restore order in the central business district and facilitate a smoother flow of traffic.

Mr Sarfo Agyei, an official of the KMA, admitted that enforcement has not been easy.

“The challenge is that the traders quickly flee with their goods when they see the taskforce coming, only to return once we leave,” he noted.

Despite the difficulties, he remained optimistic that the area would be fully cleared by the end of the month.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

K Gyambibi | 5/7/2025 2:38:41 PM

The only language they understand and obey is brute force. What a people !!!!

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised sp...

1 hour ago

Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahamas govt — NDC Gallant Cadres Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahama's gov't...

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant Cadres Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant C...

1 hour ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama’s few unfulfilled promises due to legal requi...

1 hour ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama has exceeded expectations — Ama Pratt

2 hours ago

Dr Ekua Amoakoh We’ve seen a lot of lawlessness since NDC came to power — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli Mahama’s code of conduct more or less a courtesy for boys and girls — Alhassan T...

2 hours ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

MPs must not be appointed Ministers, lets decouple it to have genuine Parliamentarians to work – Fifi Kwetey MPs must not be appointed Ministers, let's decouple it to have genuine Parliamen...

3 hours ago

IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahamas first 120 days in office IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahama's first 120 days in office

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line