Ghana Immigration Service inaugurates 84-unit residential apartments, post-entry training centre

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has commissioned 84 residential apartments to address officers' accommodation challenges and inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for post-entry training.

The facility includes 42 two-bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments, while the Centre features executive lecture halls, a cafeteria, hostels, and a clinic.

Located in South Odorkor, Accra, the facilities were commissioned by Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu.

At the event, Mr. Amadu reaffirmed GIS's commitment to improving officers' welfare and effectiveness.

“The residential accommodation will improve the welfare and living conditions of our personnel, boosting their morale to increase productivity,” he said.

Mr. Amadu said the Centre will enhance officers' capabilities, enable GIS to tackle complex migration challenges, safeguard migrants, and strengthen national security.

“The Centre will enhance training and development within the service by providing advanced training programmes for officers, ensuring that they are well equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills in migration management,” he added.

Mr. Amadu urged officers to maximize the benefits of the facility and adhere to occupancy conditions for its upkeep.

Mr. Mubarak acknowledged the infrastructure gaps within the security sector and assured personnel of the government's efforts to address them.

“I'm aware the service has over the years suffered infrastructure deficit as it is grappling with regional office space and residential accommodation across the country, which impacts, adversely, on the performance of the service as it is sometimes impedes easy mobilisation and quick deployment of personnel for operational duties among others.

“We are committed to bridging this gap to ensure that personnel of the security services have the necessary infrastructure and logistics to perform their duties effectively,” he assured.

Mr. Mubarak praised the previous administration for initiating the project, calling it “a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence in migration management.”

He commended GIS's partnership with King Josco Ltd, the construction firm, and urged other security agencies to adopt similar initiatives to address infrastructure needs.

GNA