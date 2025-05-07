Frank Amoakohene calls for creation of task command to combat predictable disasters

Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has called for the creation of a task command to combat predictable disasters, especially fire outbreaks, in the region and beyond.

The task command, according to the Minister must be inter-sectoral in nature with membership from all security commands and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as a key player in disaster management.

Dr Amoakohene made the call during the climax of the International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) celebration organised by the GNFS at Atonsu Agogo in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The celebration was on the theme, “Appreciating Our Heroes: Say No to Firefighter Assault and Fire Truck Vandalism.”

Dr Amoakohene said the establishment of the task command would ensure proactive identification of fire and other impending disaster risks in the region for prompt interventions to avert preventable disasters.

He assured the Regional GNFS of their fair share of the 5,000 young people being recruited by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to assist the fire department in combating fire outbreaks.

He, therefore, urged the GNFS to develop a good module for the recruits when they resume work to avoid competition with the existing staff but complement their work.

“Put them to good use in your preventive strategies in terms of educating the public. They can as well provide information on activities going on in high-risk areas that need intervention before fire sets in,” he advised.

Additionally, Dr Amoakohene assured the GNFS that the government was working towards the provision of new fire tenders to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

He, however, urged the GNFS to manage the old tenders and equipment until the new tenders were procured.

He applauded the relentless, tireless, bravery and dedication of the firefighters in rendering service to the citizens, regional and the country at large.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) II Peter Tetteh, the Ashanti Regional Commander of the GNFS, said the IFFD was celebrated to remember firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, honour and recognise their efforts.

ACFO (II) Tetteh noted that firefighters took consolation from the concluding part of the fireman's prayer when they entered fire zones with uncertainties.

He recalled the prayer, “And if according to my date I am to lose my life; please bless with your protective hand, my children and my wife,” to motive the officers to give off their best as patriots.

Despite the risks firefighters faced in saving and protecting lives and property, ACFO (II) Tetteh said they also suffered unwarranted attacks from the public in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

He disclosed that in 2024 the GNFS recorded nine mob attacks and three separate mob attacks on fire fighters and vandalism of fire tenders in the first quarter of 2025.

He condemned such acts as they interfered with the work of the GNFS and sometimes led to the denial of innocent and vulnerable fire victims help.

The Regional Commander appealed to the public to join hands with the GNFS to fight against fire rather than attack the firefighters and vandalise their tenders as they performed their duties in communities.

ACFO (II) Tetteh thanked the Ashanti Regional Minister for his efforts in supporting and ensuring that the GNFS rendered quality services to citizens in the region.

