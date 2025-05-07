ModernGhana logo
Wed, 07 May 2025 NDC

We’ve seen a lot of lawlessness since NDC came to power — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh

A leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Dr Ekua Amoakoh, has raised alarm over what she describes as rising levels of lawlessness under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, May 7, Dr Amoakoh claimed the situation keeps worsening since the John Mahama-led government took office, with key officials failing to act on serious breaches of conduct.

“We’ve seen a lot of the lawlessness that has been going on since the NDC came into power,” she said.

The NPP communicator further accused government appointees, including Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), of turning a blind eye to misconduct.

According to her, incidents such as alleged illegal mining activities sanctioned by state security operatives point to deep-rooted disregard for the rule of law.

Dr Amoakoh also cited an incident involving National Security operatives allegedly driving away miners at a legal mining site and replacing them with armed men to carry out illegal operations.

“There seems to be a lot of lawlessness. And I would have hoped that they would have called their members to order by now,” she said.

She further urged the NDC to remember that their electoral victory was through democratic means, not an entitlement, and called for leadership that reflects those values.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

