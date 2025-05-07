Don’t ask for praise when we don’t know who gifted you the cars — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh jabs Mahama

Dr Ekua Amoakoh

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Dr Ekua Amoakoh, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over his recent acceptance and declaration of two gifted vehicles to the state.

President Mahama, through his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and his spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, handed over the two vehicles to the state’s pool on Monday, May 5.

The move aligns with a new code of conduct for government appointees, which mandates that any gift received in the line of duty must be transferred to the state.

But Dr Amoakoh says the gesture is not enough, arguing that failing to disclose the identity of the gift donors raises ethical concerns and opens the door to influence peddling.

“You want us to clap for you because you’ve returned cars. Number one, you haven’t even told us who gave you these cars. Influence peddling happens when the giver feels they’ve earned your favour just by the act of giving,” she said on GHOne TV on Wednesday, May 7.

She warned that even if the cars were returned to the state, the access granted to power by accepting them initially cannot be undone.

Similarly, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has also faulted the President for not rejecting the cars outright.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, May 6, Dr Asante noted that receiving high-value gifts as a sitting President can compromise decision-making and must be avoided.

“I think it’s a no-no because these are high-value gifts, and how are you going to determine whether the President has been influenced or not in those kinds of scenarios?” he asked.

“Inasmuch as possible, we want to discourage private individuals—people of any kind—from gifting the President. The President has a lot of power to create interests and barriers that are hard to regulate because it’s difficult to establish any benefit one way or the other,” he added.