Anthony Agblevor appointed Acting Head of VRA Resettlement Trust Fund

Anthony Agblevor

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Anthony Agblevor as the Acting Executive Director of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Resettlement Trust Fund, with effect from February 27, 2025.

Mr. Agblevor takes over from Dr. Richard Twum Barima Koranteng. His appointment was communicated through a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, which noted that the appointment is pending the formal advice of the Fund’s governing board.

In the letter, the President extended his congratulations to Mr. Agblevor and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the institution forward.

Prior to this role, Anthony Agblevor served as the Senior Technical Officer at the VRA Resettlement Trust Fund. With over two decades of experience in leadership, project management, and implementation, he brings deep institutional knowledge to his new position.

A Quantity Surveyor by training, Mr. Agblevor holds both a Bachelor of Science in Building Technology and an MBA in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Described as self-driven, solution-oriented, and team-focused, he is expected to bring renewed energy to the Trust Fund’s operations under the government's broader “resetting” agenda.

Established on July 22, 1996, the VRA Resettlement Trust Fund was created through a collaboration between the Government of Ghana and the Volta River Authority. The Trust Fund is responsible for supporting the development needs of 52 resettlement communities affected by the construction of the Akosombo Hydro-electric Power Project, particularly in areas such as health, education, water, and sanitation.

Mr. Agblevor’s leadership is expected to enhance the Fund’s ability to deliver on its mandate and improve the quality of life in the beneficiary communities.