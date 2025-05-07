Let Peace Prevail

Political parties, being vessels through which the people elect their political leaders, should be managed according to set laws both within the groupings and in the bigger space of the country.

Democracy hinges upon the proper management of political parties.

Parties, especially their leaders, must display decency, tolerance and good nature in their dealings with others, to ensure that these groupings remain strong to serve the interests of the country.

Failure to exude these qualities must deny those seeking leadership of the country the nod of the people. There are no two ways about this.

Two main political parties dominate the public space, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), both of which are supposed to operate within the ambits of the Political Parties Laws.

Such groupings, because of their influence over the country's fortunes, should exude decency in their dealings.

In some dispensations, people who have fallen foul of moral standards are debarred from vying for the presidency of the countries.

It is for this reason that the conduct of the leadership of these parties must be above board.

One of the political parties has embarked upon what has become a norm in local politics – 'Thank You Tour' through which parties touch base with their supporters after elections, win or defeat.

Unsavoury developments have been noticed however in the manner some of the leaders have conducted themselves during the tour.

Such tours have been undertaken over the years by both the NDC and the NPP. It is surprising however that this time around the tour has been manipulated by some interest groups to give it a bad name and for that matter hang it.

Since the inception of the ongoing tour by the NPP a few weeks ago, the base touching activities have been dominated by trading of vitriolic.

Such uncouth and open show of arrogance should not be tolerated in our politics.

Peace within all political parties reflect the health of our nation.

The political parties' laws are designed to achieve this among other dividends.

Let us allow decency and the bigger picture of allowing persons of impeccable character to vie for the highest office of the land.

We ask all political parties to exhibit strong leadership hinged upon good decency and interpersonal harmony as opposed to rancor and avoidable exchange of vitriolic.

An opposition will not be able to stand on its toes and fight bad governance when its ranks are divided.