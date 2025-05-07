ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 07 May 2025 Headlines

CPP, PNC, GFP, APC, others support President Mahama over suspension of Chief Justice

  Wed, 07 May 2025
CPP, PNC, GFP, APC, others support President Mahama over suspension of Chief Justice

A coalition of five minority political parties under the banner of the Third Force Alliance-Ghana has thrown its support behind President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, calling it a constitutional action rather than a political one.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Alliance — made up of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and All People’s Congress (APC) — lauded the President for what they described as strict adherence to the rule of law in dealing with the petition seeking the Chief Justice’s removal under Article 146 of the Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Awudu Ishaq, General Secretary of the PNC, explained that the President had acted in line with constitutional provisions. He cited a prior interpretation by the Supreme Court, which established that a prima facie case must be determined in consultation with the Council of State before a committee under Article 146(6) can be formed.

“There is no indication that the President has acted outside the bounds of the Constitution.

That procedure, to our knowledge, has been duly followed,” he said.

The group also expressed confidence in the Council of State’s role in the matter and described the suspension of the Chief Justice as both measured and justified.

Turning their attention to the response from the opposition, Mr Ishaq condemned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stance, accusing it of politicising a constitutional process and using it as a tool to rally behind the Chief Justice for partisan gain. He said the NPP’s demonstrations in protest of the suspension lacked sincerity and misrepresented the true intent of the President’s decision.

“His bold action in responding to the petitions against the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, is a defining moment in the annals of Ghana's democracy.

It sends a strong message: No one is above the Constitution, and no institution is too sacred to be scrutinised,” Mr Ishaq added.

The Alliance also took the opportunity to propose reforms aimed at enhancing accountability within the judiciary. Key among their suggestions were the creation of an Independent Assessment Committee to handle prima facie evaluations, the establishment of statutory timelines for proceedings under Article 146, and the publication of committee reports after conclusions are reached.

They also advocated for the formation of a Judicial Integrity Commission and called on the Constitutional Review Commission to revise Article 146 to make the grounds for judicial removal more explicit, arguing that vague terms leave room for misinterpretation and potential abuse by partisan actors or the executive.

The coalition’s statements add to the growing national debate over the suspension, raising questions not just about the Chief Justice’s conduct, but also about the broader structure and accountability of Ghana’s judiciary.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised spots Kumasi: Traders defy King Zuba directive to vacate pavements and unauthorised sp...

46 minutes ago

Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahamas govt — NDC Gallant Cadres Peaceful #SaveOurJudiciary demo shows the accommodating nature of Mahama's gov't...

50 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant Cadres Alexander Afenyo-Markins needs psychiatric attention, not arrest — NDC Gallant C...

57 minutes ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama’s few unfulfilled promises due to legal requi...

58 minutes ago

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Ama Pratt 120-day contract: President Mahama has exceeded expectations — Ama Pratt

2 hours ago

Dr Ekua Amoakoh We’ve seen a lot of lawlessness since NDC came to power — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli Mahama’s code of conduct more or less a courtesy for boys and girls — Alhassan T...

2 hours ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

MPs must not be appointed Ministers, lets decouple it to have genuine Parliamentarians to work – Fifi Kwetey MPs must not be appointed Ministers, let's decouple it to have genuine Parliamen...

3 hours ago

IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahamas first 120 days in office IMANI Africa to present findings on President Mahama's first 120 days in office

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line