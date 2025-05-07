CPP, PNC, GFP, APC, others support President Mahama over suspension of Chief Justice

A coalition of five minority political parties under the banner of the Third Force Alliance-Ghana has thrown its support behind President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, calling it a constitutional action rather than a political one.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Alliance — made up of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and All People’s Congress (APC) — lauded the President for what they described as strict adherence to the rule of law in dealing with the petition seeking the Chief Justice’s removal under Article 146 of the Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Awudu Ishaq, General Secretary of the PNC, explained that the President had acted in line with constitutional provisions. He cited a prior interpretation by the Supreme Court, which established that a prima facie case must be determined in consultation with the Council of State before a committee under Article 146(6) can be formed.

“There is no indication that the President has acted outside the bounds of the Constitution. That procedure, to our knowledge, has been duly followed,” he said.

The group also expressed confidence in the Council of State’s role in the matter and described the suspension of the Chief Justice as both measured and justified.

Turning their attention to the response from the opposition, Mr Ishaq condemned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stance, accusing it of politicising a constitutional process and using it as a tool to rally behind the Chief Justice for partisan gain. He said the NPP’s demonstrations in protest of the suspension lacked sincerity and misrepresented the true intent of the President’s decision.

“His bold action in responding to the petitions against the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, is a defining moment in the annals of Ghana's democracy. It sends a strong message: No one is above the Constitution, and no institution is too sacred to be scrutinised,” Mr Ishaq added.

The Alliance also took the opportunity to propose reforms aimed at enhancing accountability within the judiciary. Key among their suggestions were the creation of an Independent Assessment Committee to handle prima facie evaluations, the establishment of statutory timelines for proceedings under Article 146, and the publication of committee reports after conclusions are reached.

They also advocated for the formation of a Judicial Integrity Commission and called on the Constitutional Review Commission to revise Article 146 to make the grounds for judicial removal more explicit, arguing that vague terms leave room for misinterpretation and potential abuse by partisan actors or the executive.

The coalition’s statements add to the growing national debate over the suspension, raising questions not just about the Chief Justice’s conduct, but also about the broader structure and accountability of Ghana’s judiciary.