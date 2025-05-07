Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

The government is actively considering restoring the original names of public universities that were changed under the previous Akufo-Addo's administration.

This move, according to the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is part of a broader policy shift aimed at preserving institutional identity while ensuring inclusiveness in national recognition.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 19-member Governing Council of the Dr Abdulai Salifu Technical University in Accra, Mr. Iddrisu announced plans to lay a bill before Parliament to initiate the renaming process.

“There is a policy shift, there will be changes in the names of the universities that were done. It is not to fail to recognise the contribution of any individuals or undermine the legacy of any states man or diminish their contributions to our national effort,” he said.

As part of the changes, Dr Abdulai Salifu Technical University is expected to revert to its former name, Tamale Technical University. Other institutions such as the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science (CKT-UTAS), Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), and Ephraim Amu Technical University are also likely to be renamed.

The minister further clarified that individuals who had received national honours would retain their recognition.