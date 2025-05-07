ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

  Wed, 07 May 2025
Headlines Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu
WED, 07 MAY 2025 1
Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu

The government is actively considering restoring the original names of public universities that were changed under the previous Akufo-Addo's administration.

This move, according to the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is part of a broader policy shift aimed at preserving institutional identity while ensuring inclusiveness in national recognition.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 19-member Governing Council of the Dr Abdulai Salifu Technical University in Accra, Mr. Iddrisu announced plans to lay a bill before Parliament to initiate the renaming process.

“There is a policy shift, there will be changes in the names of the universities that were done. It is not to fail to recognise the contribution of any individuals or undermine the legacy of any states man or diminish their contributions to our national effort,” he said.

As part of the changes, Dr Abdulai Salifu Technical University is expected to revert to its former name, Tamale Technical University. Other institutions such as the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science (CKT-UTAS), Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), and Ephraim Amu Technical University are also likely to be renamed.

The minister further clarified that individuals who had received national honours would retain their recognition.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 5/7/2025 1:35:34 PM

Additionally, please return Jubilee House to its magnificent historical name, Flagstaff House. As long as the previous government's security at that office was connected to armed robbery, Jubilee House has been tarnished. Akufo-Addo wasted eight years engaging in corruption and changing the names of institutions he didn't build.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says It has boosted business confidence GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says "It has boosted business ...

2 hours ago

Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor

2 hours ago

“it’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— cdd-ghana’s dr. asante on car gift to president mahama “It’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— CDD-Ghana’s Dr. Asante on car gift to...

2 hours ago

President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight

2 hours ago

Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social contract Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social ...

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTheJudiciary protest — Mustapha Gbande Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTh...

3 hours ago

Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi Bentil Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi B...

3 hours ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking at the launch of the chip-embedded passport NDC’s re-launch of chip-embedded passport unnecessary, a burden on the public pu...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Every essential aspect of the chip-embedded passport was completed by Akufo-Addo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line